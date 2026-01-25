Nigeria to Host Major Hajj–Umrah Expo 2026 in Abuja

Nigeria had announced plans to host the Hajj–Umrah Nigeria Expo 2026 in Abuja from January 28 to 30

Nigeria is set to host the Hajj–Umrah Nigeria Expo 2026 in Abuja next week as part of efforts to improve the organisation of pilgrimage activities and strengthen the country’s role in faith-based tourism across West Africa.

The three-day event will run from January 28 to 30 and is being organised by the Global Business and Investment Partnerships Forum, Nigeria.

It is expected to attract a wide range of stakeholders involved in Hajj and Umrah operations, including regulators, private service providers, investors and intending pilgrims.

Abuja expo targets pilgrimage sector reforms

According to Daily Trust, participants will deliberate on the theme, “Enhancing the pilgrimage experience through Knowledge, access, Community.” Discussions will focus on governance, service delivery and investment opportunities across the Hajj and Umrah value chain.

The organisers say the gathering will encourage collaboration between public institutions and private operators.

Chairperson and Team Lead of the forum, Dr Aisha Ahmed-Shitu, described the programme as the first comprehensive Hajj–Umrah-focused exhibition in Nigeria and the West African sub-region. She said it was designed to improve pilgrim welfare, enhance coordination among stakeholders and attract investment into the sector.

Expo to position Nigeria as regional hub

Organisers said the expo forms part of a broader plan to position Nigeria as a regional centre for pilgrimage management and faith-based tourism.

They noted that stronger institutions, efficient systems and greater private-sector participation are critical to achieving that goal.

Key objectives include improving the safety and welfare of pilgrims, supporting policy and regulatory conversations, promoting Shariah-compliant finance and opening new business opportunities in aviation, hospitality, healthcare, ICT, logistics and tourism services.

Dr Ahmed-Shitu added that the initiative could also boost Nigeria’s religious diplomacy and strengthen bilateral relations, particularly with Saudi Arabia.

She said the programme could support foreign exchange inflows and job creation linked to the growing pilgrimage economy.

The expo will feature an exhibition and trade fair involving licensed Hajj and Umrah operators, airlines, hotels, banks, fintech firms, insurers, healthcare providers and logistics companies. Business-to-business and government-to-government engagement sessions are also scheduled.

Organisers expect more than 2,000 physical participants and a combined digital and media reach of over 10,000, with the event projected as a long-term platform for sector reforms and improved pilgrimage administration.

