Travelling out of the Middle East during times of conflict can be challenging. With airspace restrictions, disrupted airline schedules, and limited operations across parts of the Gulf, travellers must plan carefully to avoid unnecessary risks.

Newlandchase, the world’s largest provider of visa and immigration services, has outlined key steps and considerations for those attempting to exit the region.

Things to confirm before exiting the Middle East

Before arranging travel, travellers should ensure:

Passport validity of at least six months

Visa eligibility for transit countries

Confirmed flight booking

Airline operational status

Accessibility of land borders (if applicable)

Travellers are strongly advised not to go to airports without confirmed bookings due to capacity limitations.

Airline operations across Gulf not operating normally

Commercial flights are not operating normally. Disruptions include:

Flight cancellations and delays

Reduced airline schedules

Airspace restrictions in parts of the Gulf

Re-routing of international flights

Passengers should always check directly with airlines before heading to the airport.

Travellers are using alternative departure points where flights are still operating:

Via the UAE: Departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB), Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), or Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Flights are gradually resuming but remain limited.

Via Saudi Arabia: Departing from Jeddah, Riyadh, or Dammam. Travellers must hold a valid Saudi visa or qualify for visa-on-arrival.

Land border crossings being used in Middle East?

Land borders are being used in some cases:

Qatar to Saudi Arabia: Crossing through Abu Samra to reach Saudi airports.

Bahrain to Saudi Arabia: Using the King Fahd Causeway.

Travellers should note that border conditions may change quickly, visa requirements still apply, and processing times may be longer due to security checks.

Options for stranded travellers in the UAE

Travellers currently in the UAE have several options:

Rebooked commercial flights: Limited services are operating with airlines such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, and Air India Express.

Ad-hoc or special flights: Some airlines are running evacuation or special services.

Alternative routing: Departing via different international hubs depending on open airspace and available routes.

Travellers must ensure they have confirmed bookings, valid documents, and entry permission for their destination country.

Visa requirements for transit through GCC countries

In most cases, travellers will need a visa when transiting through another GCC country. Options include:

Visa on arrival

Transit visa

Pre-approved visit visa

Eligibility depends on nationality and local immigration rules.

