Guidelines on How to Safely Leave Middle East Amid War, Things to Know Before Exiting the Region
World

Guidelines on How to Safely Leave Middle East Amid War, Things to Know Before Exiting the Region

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Travelling out of the Middle East during ongoing conflict is proving difficult, with disrupted airline schedules and restricted airspace across parts of the Gulf
  • Many travellers are relying on alternative routes through neighbouring countries, land border crossings, or limited flights from hubs such as Dubai and Riyadh
  • Careful planning, confirmed bookings, and valid visas remain essential for anyone attempting to exit the region safely

Travelling out of the Middle East during times of conflict can be challenging. With airspace restrictions, disrupted airline schedules, and limited operations across parts of the Gulf, travellers must plan carefully to avoid unnecessary risks.

Newlandchase, the world’s largest provider of visa and immigration services, has outlined key steps and considerations for those attempting to exit the region.

Passengers cross the King Fahd Causeway linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Travellers wait at Gulf airport departure halls as flights remain disrupted. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Things to confirm before exiting the Middle East

Before arranging travel, travellers should ensure:

  • Passport validity of at least six months
  • Visa eligibility for transit countries
  • Confirmed flight booking
  • Airline operational status
  • Accessibility of land borders (if applicable)

Travellers are strongly advised not to go to airports without confirmed bookings due to capacity limitations.

Airline operations across Gulf not operating normally

Commercial flights are not operating normally. Disruptions include:

  • Flight cancellations and delays
  • Reduced airline schedules
  • Airspace restrictions in parts of the Gulf
  • Re-routing of international flights

Passengers should always check directly with airlines before heading to the airport.

Travellers are using alternative departure points where flights are still operating:

  • Via the UAE: Departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB), Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), or Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Flights are gradually resuming but remain limited.
  • Via Saudi Arabia: Departing from Jeddah, Riyadh, or Dammam. Travellers must hold a valid Saudi visa or qualify for visa-on-arrival.

Land border crossings being used in Middle East?

Land borders are being used in some cases:

  • Qatar to Saudi Arabia: Crossing through Abu Samra to reach Saudi airports.
  • Bahrain to Saudi Arabia: Using the King Fahd Causeway.

Travellers should note that border conditions may change quickly, visa requirements still apply, and processing times may be longer due to security checks.

Options for stranded travellers in the UAE

Travellers currently in the UAE have several options:

  • Rebooked commercial flights: Limited services are operating with airlines such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, and Air India Express.
  • Ad-hoc or special flights: Some airlines are running evacuation or special services.
  • Alternative routing: Departing via different international hubs depending on open airspace and available routes.

Travellers must ensure they have confirmed bookings, valid documents, and entry permission for their destination country.

Visa requirements for transit through GCC countries

In most cases, travellers will need a visa when transiting through another GCC country. Options include:

  • Visa on arrival
  • Transit visa
  • Pre-approved visit visa

Eligibility depends on nationality and local immigration rules.

Travellers present passports at immigration counters while exiting the Middle East.
Emirates and Etihad aircraft stand on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport. Photo credit: Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Iran sends message to Nigeria amidst war

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran’s ambassador to Nigeria, Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, has stated that the country is prepared to support Nigeria in its fight against terrorism. In an AriseTV interview on Sunday, March 8, 2026, the ambassador emphasised Iran’s commitment to working with governments facing security threats.

Source: Legit.ng

