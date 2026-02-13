President Bola Tinubu is set to storm Kano and officially welcome Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). This is as a ground reception is scheduled to welcome the governor into the party at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar, Meta, on Monday, February 16.

It was also learnt that Vice President Kashim Shettima and many of the APC governors have been scheduled to attend the official welcoming of the Kano governor into the APC. Party leaders have described the event as a major political gathering meant to consolidate the hold of the APC in the north-west.

President Bola Tinubu to receive Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano to APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the chairman of the APC in Kano, said that the reception was to formally and symbolically welcome the governor into the ruling party. He noted that the move was a significant milestone for Kano APC, which has long been regarded as a key political stronghold in Nigeria.

According to Abbas, extensive preparations had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free event, and several committees have been inaugurated to coordinate logistics, security and mobilisation.

Source: Legit.ng