The FCCPC has concluded investigations into alleged airline price-fixing during the 2025 Christmas period

Ticket prices reportedly rose from about N145,000 to as high as N670,000 during the festive travel season

The commission is considering compelling the airlines involved to refund all affected passengers

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says airlines that increased ticket prices during the December 2025 festive travel period may be required to refund passengers who paid excessive fares, PUNCH reported.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Tunji Bello, disclosed this on Thursday while speaking with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

FCCPC concludes probe into airline ticket price surge

Bello said the commission had completed investigations into allegations of price-fixing involving about five or six airlines and would soon release a final report detailing its findings and possible sanctions.

According to him, ticket prices that typically ranged between N145,000 and N150,000 surged to between N400,000 and N670,000 during the Christmas travel period, leading to complaints from passengers.

He explained that the investigation was launched after reports that fares rose sharply within a short period, prompting concerns about possible coordinated pricing among airlines.

The FCCPC chief said preliminary findings from the inquiry suggest that the airlines may have engaged in price-fixing, which is considered anti-competitive conduct under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act.

Passengers may receive refunds for excess fares

He noted that the commission is exploring options that may include compelling the airlines to refund the additional amounts paid by passengers who were affected.

Bello, however, declined to identify the airlines involved, confirming only that between five and six operators are currently under investigation.

The issue emerged following widespread complaints from travellers who flew during the Christmas and New Year holiday season, when demand for domestic flights increased significantly.

Many passengers had raised concerns on social media about the steep rise in ticket prices, describing the fares as excessive amid Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

The FCCPC explained that price-fixing occurs when competing businesses agree to maintain certain price levels rather than allowing market forces to determine costs, a practice prohibited under Nigerian competition law.

The commission said its enforcement actions in such cases often involve financial penalties and other corrective measures.

FCCPC clarifies role in electricity tariffs

During the same briefing, FCCPC officials also addressed concerns related to electricity tariffs and power supply bands.

The commission’s Executive Commissioner for Operations, Louis Odion, said the agency’s mandate is not to control prices but to ensure that consumers are protected from exploitative practices.

He noted that electricity customers classified under Band A tariffs are expected to receive at least 20 hours of power supply daily, while Band B consumers should receive about 16 hours.

Odion encouraged electricity users to file formal complaints if they do not receive the promised supply hours, explaining that the commission relies on documented evidence before taking enforcement action.

FCCPC prosecutes over 25 cases of consumer protection

The Head of Legal Services at the FCCPC, Chizenum Nsitem, also revealed that the commission has prosecuted more than 25 cases since the operationalisation of the consumer protection law in 2019.

According to him, over 30 additional cases are currently pending before the Federal High Court and the FCCPC Tribunal, while five cases are being heard at the Court of Appeal following appeals against tribunal rulings.

Nsitem added that the law empowers the commission to prosecute violations directly or refer cases to the Attorney-General of the Federation when necessary.

The FCCPC was established to protect consumer rights, promote fair competition, and ensure Nigerians have access to information that enables them to make informed choices.

Nigeria’s aviation industry has frequently faced criticism over fluctuating ticket prices, with airlines often attributing fare increases to higher aviation fuel costs, foreign exchange challenges, and other operational expenses.

NCAA plans tougher penalties against flight delays

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced plans to impose stiffer penalties on domestic airlines over persistent flight delays and operational lapses affecting passengers.

The regulator noted that airlines have received significant government support to improve performance; hence, repeated inefficiencies now require a tougher regulatory approach.

Flight delays remain a common issue in Nigeria’s aviation sector, with airlines often attributing disruptions to factors beyond their control.

