A Nigerian lady has expressed her interest in getting into a relationship with Femi Otedola's son, Fewa

In a now-viral tweet, she wrote a letter to the billionaire businessman, offering herself as wife material to his son

The lady went on to list all the qualities which she claimed she possessed that make her fit to be Fewa's wife

A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her romantic interest in Femi Otedola's son, Fewa, in an unexpected manner.

The lady's tweet, which was shared via her official account, caught the attention of many netizens that came across it.

Lady writes letter to billionaire Femi Otedola about marrying his son Fewa. Photo credit: Akwaugo/X.

Source: Facebook

Lady expresses interest in marrying Femi Otedola's son

Identified as Akwaugo on X, the lady sent a heartfelt letter addressed to the billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, expressing her desire to marry his son.

In the letter, Akwaugo mentioned Fewa's attractive qualities, describing him as quiet, cute, and fresh, and confessed her love for him.

Akwaugo assured Mr. Otedola that her intentions were genuine, stating she was not motivated by his wealth, but rather a genuine affection for his son.

She went on to list her own attributes, describing her education, youth, beauty, and freshness as qualities that make her a suitable match for Fewa.

In her words:

"Dear Mr. Otedola, I hope this meets you well. I’m not a woman of too many words, so I will go straight to the point. I would love to marry your son, Fewa. Fewa is the kind of man I want, he is quiet, cute, and fresh. Please note that I’m not coming for your money, I simply love your son. I am educated, young, beautiful, and fresh. I look forward to hearing from you, sir. Best regards, Akwaugo."

Lady tells billionaire Femi Otedola that she wants to marry his son Fewa. Photo credit: Femi Otedola.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady expresses interest in Fewa Otedola

The tweet has garnered lots of reactions, with some Nigerians praising Akwaugo's boldness and others questioning her approach.

While some saw it as a display of confidence, others claimed she was after the wealth of the Otedolas.

Ginika Chukwu said:

"You miss 99% of the chances you don't take, what's the worst that will happen. Go girllllll."

Obim said:

'If she walks like a gold digger, acts like a gold digger, talks like a gold digger then."

Bankz said:

"Person wey no get inheritance na him you wan marry? Ahh."

Rickymilli said:

"If i come to ur inbox and start telling u hw much i love u now, you’ll tell me i dnt even know u, how is it possible for me to love u. Thief."

PharmUcheey said:

"Thanks for sponsoring all the children in my community to study big big courses abroad, you're a living legend."

Ugwu Pascal added:

"My only concern is this igbo name on ur dp,ur type are the reason why other never do well tribe,will open their dirty mouth n talk ill about our beautiful sisters in south east."

See the post below:

Lady describes her dream man for marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady sparked discussion on her X page by describing the kind of man she wants to marry.

She stated that she wants a man who works away from home and only returns once every week or two.

Source: Legit.ng