Leaders and stakeholders from Nigeria’s South-East have united in support of the proposed creation of ANIM State, marking a significant step in the ongoing constitutional review process

The initiative has gained strong backing from political leaders, traditional rulers and community representatives, with Orlu already being prepared as a potential capital

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has urged advocates to pursue consensus and nationwide engagement, stressing that state creation must be achieved through negotiation and collaboration

Leaders and stakeholders from Nigeria’s South-East have strongly backed the proposed creation of ANIM State on March 11, as advocacy for the new state gains momentum within the ongoing constitutional review process.

The renewed support was highlighted during a meeting between a delegation from Imo and Anambra states and Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who also chairs the House Committee on the Review of the Constitution.

Delegation shows unified support

According to BusinessDay, the delegation included members of the Imo and Anambra State Houses of Assembly, local government chairmen, leaders of the ANIM State movement and representatives of traditional institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) said the proposal already enjoys wide backing from political leaders, traditional rulers, local government officials and community stakeholders. He noted that federal lawmakers representing constituencies in the affected areas had adopted resolutions endorsing the creation of the new state.

Izunaso also revealed that discussions are underway on the state’s projected capital, pointing out that the Imo State Government has already constructed a Government House in Orlu.

“If you enter Orlu today, you will hardly recognise the town. Internal roads have been rehabilitated, hospitals upgraded and universities are functioning well. We are ready and only waiting for the pronouncement of the state,” he said.

Role of Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu

Izunaso commended Kalu for his leadership in helping the South-East reach a consensus after the National Assembly committees on constitutional review requested the region to present one proposal for state creation.

“When the National Assembly committees on constitutional review asked the South-East to produce one additional state, it was the Deputy Speaker who took the initiative, convened meetings and worked tirelessly until the region arrived at a consensus,” he said.

Pathway to development and representation

In his response, Kalu stressed that the creation of new states should be seen as a pathway to development and improved governance rather than a purely political objective. He highlighted that the South-East remains the only geopolitical zone with five states, while others have six, describing this as an imbalance in political representation.

Kalu emphasised that achieving the creation of ANIM State requires negotiation and consensus building across the country.

“To achieve this is not through violence or shouting about marginalisation. It is through negotiation, building friendships and shaking hands across the Niger,” he said.

Call for wider consultations

The Deputy Speaker urged promoters of the ANIM State initiative to intensify consultations with lawmakers and political leaders from other geopolitical zones, stressing that their votes would be crucial when the proposal is considered by the National Assembly.

He also underlined the importance of support from all South-East governors and advised stakeholders to remain open to adjustments during negotiations, including possible modifications to the territorial configuration of the proposed state.

Proposed new states that scaled second reading

