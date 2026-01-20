The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has concluded its second pre-Hajj visit to Saudi Arabia, focusing on operational readiness for the 2026 Hajj

The visit recorded progress in airlift coordination, accommodation, feeding, Mashāʾir services, medical preparedness, and digital platform alignment with Saudi authorities

NAHCON will now move into the next phase of preparations, including finalising contracts, uploading pilgrims’ data, and conducting medical screenings nationwide

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has concluded its second pre-Hajj visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of preparations for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

The visit, led by NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, took place from January 4 to January 19, 2026.

According to a statement by Ahmad Muazu, Technical Assistant (Media), office of the NAHCON Chairman, the visits focused on strengthening operational readiness and coordination with Saudi authorities ahead of the pilgrimage.

NAHCON engages Saudi authorities, stakeholders

During the visit, the NAHCON delegation held high-level meetings with key Saudi institutions, including the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the Saudi Ministry of Health, and other service providers responsible for Mashāʾir, feeding, accommodation, and transportation.

The commission also engaged airlines and Nigerian stakeholders based in the Kingdom to align arrangements with Saudi timelines and regulatory standards for the 2026 Hajj.

According to NAHCON, the visit resulted in several key achievements, including the signing and initiation of service agreements for the 2026 Hajj.

The commission also uploaded contracts and flight schedules on the Nusuk Masar platform, inspected and identified clinics and medical facilities in Makkah and Madinah, and confirmed unified medical screening requirements for Nigerian pilgrims.

Other outcomes included alignment on digital health systems, operational platforms, and media coordination frameworks to ensure smooth information flow during the Hajj period.

Coordination with states, tour operators

NAHCON said it also concluded coordination meetings with state pilgrims’ welfare boards and licensed tour operators operating in Saudi Arabia.

The engagements were aimed at reinforcing compliance with agreed timelines, service standards, guidelines, and regulatory requirements for the 2026 Hajj.

Next phase of 2026 Hajj preparations

With the conclusion of the visit, NAHCON said it would transition to the next phase of preparations for the 2026 Hajj.

This phase includes the finalisation of contracts, upload of pilgrims’ data, commencement of medical screening, and continued engagement with relevant authorities to ensure a smooth, coordinated, and successful Hajj exercise.

The commission reiterated its commitment to improving service delivery and ensuring the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims during the 2026 Hajj.

