Kaduna State - Armed bandits attacked and kidnapped more than 160 worshippers from two churches in Kurmin Wali, a forest community in Afogo ward, Kaduna state.

The gunmen armed with "sophisticated weapons" attacked the two churches at about 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

The state police spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said said officers were still trying to confirm how many people were taken away.

As reported by Reuters, Hassan made this known on Monday, January 19, 2026.

A senior church leader said those missing are more than 160.

A police spokesperson said the area was remote and difficult to reach due to bad roads.

He added that it is challenging to obtain reliable information in the immediate aftermath of such attacks.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the north, Reverend John Hayab, said the gunmen kidnapped 172 worshippers but nine later escaped, leaving 163 still in their den.

"Information came to me from the elders of the churches that one hundred and seventy‑two worshippers were abducted while nine escaped."

According to the Police PRO, troops and other security agencies had been deployed to the area.

Hassan further stated that efforts were under way to track the abductors and rescue the captives.

