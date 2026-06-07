Dramatic Video of Police Confronting Adelabu Sister's Abductors in Deadly Operation Goes Viral
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
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Ibadan, Oyo state - Olaide John-Paul, the younger sister of Adebayo Adelabu, former minister of power, and her twin sons have been rescued by the police.
John-Paul and her sons regained freedom on Saturday, June 6, after three days in captivity after they were ambushed and abducted by some armed men on Wednesday in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.
Channels Television reported that police sources said the victims were rescued alive during an operation conducted at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. According to the sources, two suspected kidnappers were killed during a gunfight with police operatives, while two firearms were recovered from the criminal gang.
The video of the operation, which has now gone viral, can be watched below via X:
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.