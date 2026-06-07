Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

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Ibadan, Oyo state - Olaide John-Paul, the younger sister of Adebayo Adelabu, former minister of power, and her twin sons have been rescued by the police.

John-Paul and her sons regained freedom on Saturday, June 6, after three days in captivity after they were ambushed and abducted by some armed men on Wednesday in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Drama unfolds as security operatives rescue the sister and nephews of Adebayo Adelabu in a viral video now making waves online. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories, @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Channels Television reported that police sources said the victims were rescued alive during an operation conducted at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. According to the sources, two suspected kidnappers were killed during a gunfight with police operatives, while two firearms were recovered from the criminal gang.

The video of the operation, which has now gone viral, can be watched below via X:

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng