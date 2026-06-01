Suspected bandit has been lynched by a mob in Ilesha-Baruba after the killing of an Islamic cleric in Kwara

Residents reportedly pursued and apprehended alleged attackers, with one suspect rescued by police

Security operatives have taken one suspect into custody as a manhunt continues for a fleeing accomplice

A suspected bandit was killed on Saturday, May 30, by an angry mob in Ilesha-Baruba, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara state.

A deadly attack on a popular Islamic cleric in Kwara sparks mob pursuit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The deceased was allegedly part of the gang that killed a popular Islamic cleric, Alfa Iliasu, in the state.

The incident, which caused outrage among residents, led to the lynching of one of the suspected attackers by an angry mob.

According to eyewitness accounts obtained by Legit.ng, three suspects were allegedly involved in the attack on the cleric at his residence.

Residents pursued the suspects shortly after the incident and succeeded in apprehending two of them.

An eyewitness told Legit.ng that one of the suspects was beaten to death by an enraged crowd before security operatives could intervene.

"The residents saw the three suspected bandits and chased them. They got two of them. The angry mob killed one of the suspects before the police could stop them. The second suspect was rescued by the police, while the third suspect escaped," the eyewitness said.

Sources in the community said the attackers struck Alfa Iliasu on the head with a cutlass, leaving him with severe injuries.

Suspect in custody, manhunt continues

The cleric was reportedly rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment but died before he could receive medical attention.

A community source said: "He was seriously injured during the attack. They rushed him to the hospital immediately, but unfortunately he died before doctors could attend to him."

The late Alfa Iliasu was widely known across Baruten Local Government Area and neighbouring communities for his Islamic teachings and spiritual activities.

Shock and tension grip Baruten LGA after cleric’s killing triggers manhunt

Source: Original

His death has thrown the community into mourning, with residents describing him as a respected religious scholar whose influence extended beyond Ilesha-Baruba.

"Alfa Iliasu was well known in this area. Many people respected him for his teachings and guidance. His death has shocked the entire community."

His remains were laid to rest on Saturday at the Ilesha-Baruba Muslim Cemetery in accordance with Islamic rites.

Legit.ng learned further that the suspect is currently in police custody after officers rescued him from the mob.

The third suspect reportedly escaped during the pursuit and remains at large.

Kwara worshippers suspend church services after attack

Previously, Legit.ng reported that some Christian worshippers in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara state have suspended church services following repeated attacks by armed assailants targeting worshippers.

The latest incident occurred during a night vigil at Ori-Oke Ajaiye, where gunmen killed three worshippers and abducted 15 others. This forced residents to flee and temporarily shut down several churches in the affected communities.

Kwara State Police Command confirmed the attack and said a tactical rescue operation involving intelligence and special units has been launched to track the abductors and rescue the victims.

Source: Legit.ng