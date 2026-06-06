Nigerian celebrity fashion designer Veekee James addressed online critics who accused her of feeling insecure for applying multiple beauty filters on her recent social media video

A loyal supporter defended the popular fashion entrepreneur, questioning why online trolls decided to drag the celebrity designer over an innocent photo editing feature

The stylish content creator dismissed the harsh online criticism and proudly declared herself a beautiful woman who will never allow anyone to talk down on her natural physical appearance

Celebrity designer Veekee James has spoken out after facing criticism from social media users who accused her of being insecure for using multiple Snapchat filters in a recent video.

The backlash quickly sparked conversations online, with some questioning why filters should even be an issue.

Veekee James fires back at critics over Snapchat video backlash, insists nobody can talk her down on beauty. Photo: veekee_james

Source: Instagram

One Snapchat fan came to her defence, pointing out that the criticism was unnecessary and praising Veekee James' appearance.

The fan wrote:

“So it’s this video someone was dragging you with? Just because it’s double filter😒 Anyways, you loooook amazing 🥰 and I hope that whatever anyone is saying about you doesn't affect you ❤️.”

Veekee James responded by dismissing the claims, explaining that she was simply enjoying Snapchat’s features as a creator and had no reason to feel insecure.

Veekee James said:

“My dear 😂 ask me o🤣 Please I don’t want to laugh ooo… why am I on Snapchat as a creator if I will not enjoy the features! I’m the last person anybody can talk down on in the area of beauty😂😂 like I’m a full babe 😂😂.”

The popular fashion designer went further to highlight that her beauty is part of her brand and that she sells it proudly.

“I carry beauty for head dey sell am🥰🥰 Una wan see natural beauty Abi? Oya wait! Now wey I wan show you natural beauty I how say Una no go say I dey show off 😂😂 I say make I use filter jeje so that peace go reign Una no gree…Oya now.”

Check out screenshots of Veekee James' response below:

Fans defend Veekee James

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans stood firmly behind the designer and criticised her detractors for being bitter.

@_y3maya:

“I wish she didn’t feel the need to prove some stranger wrong”

@Spicytipsy:

“If you see her skin physically you will know that money is good , it’s like glass .”

@ajoke_oro:

“She’s a beautiful woman, that lady is just a bitter kola”

@beautifulTosin:

“Some people are just terrible They always want to have a reason to drag her”

@onwuegbu_ada:

“Don’t mind that [expletive] girl , all they do is wait for veekee to post and the next thing nah dragging, she no Dey get grace for social media,”

Veekee James reacts to online drama after being dragged for using filters, says she is simply enjoying Snapchat as a creator. Photo: veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Veekee James defends baby's hospital bag

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James addressed online comments surrounding the contents of her newborn baby’s hospital bag.

Some internet users analysed the baby items she packed for delivery and noticed the absence of popular luxury labels.

The fashion entrepreneur warned Nigerians against using her as an example of suffering, stressing she could afford luxury products if she wanted.

Source: Legit.ng