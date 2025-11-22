Security agencies in Kwara state have arrested a man from Makurdi , Benue state , alleged to be responsible for fixing weapons for bandits operating across the state

Several other suspects accused of supplying food , fuel , drugs and other essentials to the criminals in their forest hideouts have also been arrested .

A minute of silence was observed in honour of the victims of the Eruku CAC attack, with the council again commiserating with their families and the community

Ilorin, Kwara state - Following the deadly terrorist attack on the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke-Isegun, Eruku town, personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly made several arrests in Kwara.

Security agents apprehended food and fuel suppliers linked to criminals operating in the state, as well as a man from Makurdi, Benue state, who allegedly confessed to fixing weapons for the terrorists.

Ibraheem Abdullateef, senior special assistant on communications to Kwara governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, made this known in a statement on Friday, November 21, sent to Legit.ng.

Abdullateef said the report was given during the briefings from security commanders following the attack on Tuesday, November 18, on Eruku community in Ekiti local government area (LGA) of Kwara state.

Governor AbdulRazaq, on Friday, November 21, held a security council meeting where commanders and top government officials reviewed strategies to strengthen public safety and curtail the threats of kidnapping gangs.

The statement added that the council approved joint patrols across different parts of Kwara state as part of measures to enhance security ahead of the upcoming Yuletide.

Legit.ng recalls that on Tuesday evening, November 18, gunmen attacked a church in Kwara state, which borders Benin in the west of Nigeria, killing at least two people and kidnapping the pastor and some worshippers.

Nigeria is under scrutiny from United States (US) President Donald Trump, who, in early November, threatened military action over the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Nigeria says claims that Christians face persecution misrepresent a complex security situation and do not take into account efforts to safeguard religious freedom.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dispatched a delegation led by the country's national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to meet American lawmakers and government officials.

