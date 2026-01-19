President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned the tragic murder of a woman and her six children in Kano State

President Tinubu commended the police for swift arrests and demanded a thorough investigation of the suspects

The Nigerian leader condemned the gruesome act as barbaric and offered condolences to the affected family

Kano, Kano State - President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, January 19, expressed grief over the recent killing of a housewife and her six children.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the presidential spokesperson, Tinubu condemned the gruesome murder of a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children at Chiranci community in Kano.

The statement disclosed that President Tinubu commended the police for the "swift arrest" of the principal suspects and ordered the investigation and diligent prosecution of the suspects.

As reported by The Punch, Tinubu condemned the action as barbaric and consoled the bereaved family over the tragedy.

News of the tragic killing has gone viral on social media.

The presidency's statement can be read below:

Atiku, Obi sad over Kano killing

In the same vein, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemned the family's killing.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, January 18, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said the incident has left him heartbroken.

Atiku decried the continued killings of Nigerians by non-state actors, noting that this indicated that marching orders to security agencies were either not being actioned or were merely political talk.

Also, another ADC leader, Peter Obi, condemned the killing of a housewife and her six children in Kano.

In a statement posted on his verified X handle, the former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate described the incident as horrifying.

Kano crime rate raises concern

Legit.ng reports that Kano, which is known as a centre of commerce, industry and hospitality, is gradually turning into a hub of crimes carried out by some unscrupulous elements.

There are increasingly reported cases of burglary, thuggery, phone snatching, vehicle and motorcycle thefts, drug abuse, neighbourhood gangs’ rivalry clashes and even murders, among others.

Some experts on socio-economic security and public administration attribute the persistent increase in crimes in Kano metropolis to the deterioration of social, economic and political culture, Daily Trust noted.

Kano police arrest suspected killers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police in Kano revealed the identities of the arrested suspected killers of the 35-year-old woman and her six children.

The suspects were identified as Umar Auwalu, 23; Isyaku Yakubu (also known as Chebe), 40; and Yakubu Abdulaziz (also known as Wawo), 21. Command spokesman, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the suspects were nabbed during a sting operation.

According to the police spokesman, investigations unravelled that Auwalu, a nephew of the deceased woman, was the ringleader and allegedly confessed to the crime.

