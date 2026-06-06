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Just In: Tinubu Gets Another Strong Opponent Aside From Obi, Atiku
Politics

Just In: Tinubu Gets Another Strong Opponent Aside From Obi, Atiku

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

President Bola Tinubu's chances in the 2027 presidential election have been confronted with another major threat as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) cleared Donald Duke, the former governor of Cross River, as its candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

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The former governor's clearance by the PRP came after the conclusion of the review of the recently concluded primaries of the PRP's Primaries Appeal Committee and the subsequent approval of the report of the committee by the NWC.

The PRP has announced Donald Duke, the former governor of Cross River, as its presidential candidate to compete with President Bola Tinubu along with Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.
PRP announces a presidential candidate to compete along with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi against President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Muhammed Ishaq, the national publicity secretary of the party, announced the ratification in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, June 6. He added that the party's NWC also ratified the PRP's governorship, senate, House of Representatives and state Houses of Assembly primary election outcomes.

According to Ishaq, all the PRP candidates have been cleared to run in the 2027 general elections. However, he disclosed that the only exception was the election of the Tarauni Federal Constituency in Kano, where the primary election was yet to be nullified.

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Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuPeter ObiAtiku AbubakarArewaNigerian Presidency
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