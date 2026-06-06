President Bola Tinubu's chances in the 2027 presidential election have been confronted with another major threat as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) cleared Donald Duke, the former governor of Cross River, as its candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

The former governor's clearance by the PRP came after the conclusion of the review of the recently concluded primaries of the PRP's Primaries Appeal Committee and the subsequent approval of the report of the committee by the NWC.

PRP announces a presidential candidate to compete along with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi against President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Muhammed Ishaq, the national publicity secretary of the party, announced the ratification in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, June 6. He added that the party's NWC also ratified the PRP's governorship, senate, House of Representatives and state Houses of Assembly primary election outcomes.

According to Ishaq, all the PRP candidates have been cleared to run in the 2027 general elections. However, he disclosed that the only exception was the election of the Tarauni Federal Constituency in Kano, where the primary election was yet to be nullified.

Source: Legit.ng