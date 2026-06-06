Rashidi Yekini’s iconic 1994 celebration has made the list of Africa’s greatest FIFA World Cup moments

Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa all feature in historic milestones at football’s biggest competition

The compilation highlights Africa’s most memorable runs, goals and global breakthroughs ahead of the 2026 edition

African football has delivered some of the FIFA World Cup’s most unforgettable scenes, moments that shaped tournaments and introduced the world to new stars, styles and emotions.

From dramatic upsets to deep tournament runs, the continent has repeatedly left its mark on the global stage.

Rashidi Yekini’s goal against Bulgaria in 1994 has been ranked among the top iconic moments from an African team at the FIFA World Cup. Photo by David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

A new ranking of Africa’s greatest World Cup highlights places Rashidi Yekini’s emotional 1994 celebration among the top six, alongside landmark achievements from Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal, Ghana and South Africa.

Each moment tells a different story, but all share one thing in common: they changed how the world sees African football.

Here, Legit.ng has listed the six most iconic African World Cup moments, broken down individually with more context and detail.

1. Morocco reach Qatar 2022 semi-finals

Morocco made history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the semi-finals.

As seen on FIFA's official website, they topped a group that included Croatia and Belgium, then eliminated Spain on penalties in the Round of 16 after a disciplined defensive display. In the quarter-finals, they shocked Portugal 1-0, with Youssef En-Nesyri scoring the decisive goal.

Morocco became the first African team to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-final after defeating Portugal in 2022. Photo by Fantasista

Source: Getty Images

Their run ended in the semi-finals against France, but their impact went far beyond the result.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou became a tournament standout, while Morocco’s defensive structure and team discipline changed global perceptions of African football at the elite level.

2. Cameroon’s breakthrough run in Italia 1990

Cameroon became the first African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals in 1990, setting a new benchmark for the continent.

As seen on YouTube, they stunned defending champions Argentina in the opening match, winning 1-0 in one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

Roger Milla, who came out of retirement at 38, became the face of the tournament.

Milla scored crucial goals against Colombia in the Round of 16 and famously celebrated by dancing at the corner flag, a moment that became one of football’s most recognizable celebrations.

Cameroon eventually lost to England in extra time in the quarter-finals, but their fearless style left a lasting legacy.

3. Senegal shock France in Korea/Japan 2002

Senegal announced themselves on the world stage in their first-ever World Cup appearance in 2002.

They defeated reigning champions France 1-0 in the opening match, with Papa Bouba Diop scoring the historic winning goal, Okay Africa reports.

The result sent shockwaves through global football and set the tone for Senegal’s impressive run.

They went on to reach the quarter-finals, matching Cameroon’s record, after a dramatic golden goal win over Sweden scored by Henri Camara.

Their campaign remains one of the greatest debut performances in World Cup history.

4. Yekini’s explosive celebration in USA 1994

Nigeria’s first World Cup appearance in 1994 remains one of the most entertaining debuts ever recorded.

The Super Eagles played an attacking, fearless brand of football, topping a group that included Argentina, Bulgaria and Greece.

They beat Bulgaria 3-0 in a statement performance that showcased their flair and confidence.

In the Round of 16, Nigeria pushed Italy to the limit before losing in extra time, despite leading late in the match.

Rashidi Yekini’s celebration after scoring Nigeria’s first-ever World Cup goal, grabbing the net and screaming in pure emotion, became one of the tournament’s most iconic images.

5. Ghana’s near semi-final heartbreak in South Africa 2010

Ghana came within seconds of becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2010.

In their quarter-final against Uruguay, the match went to extra time after a tense 1-1 draw.

Deep into the final seconds, Luis Suárez blocked a certain goal with his hand on the line, leading to a penalty and a red card.

Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty, and Ghana eventually lost in a shootout.

Despite the heartbreak, their run remains one of Africa’s strongest ever performances at the World Cup.

6. South Africa hosts Africa’s first World Cup in 2010

South Africa made history in 2010 by hosting the first-ever World Cup on African soil.

Although Bafana Bafana did not progress past the group stage, they delivered a defining moment in the opening match against Mexico.

Siphiwe Tshabalala scored a stunning left-footed goal, sparking celebrations across the stadium and continent. The coordinated team dance after the goal became one of the tournament’s most joyful images.

The event itself marked a symbolic milestone for African football, showcasing the continent on the world’s biggest stage.

AI makes bold World Cup prediction

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is already producing bold predictions, and artificial intelligence has now stepped in with its own verdict on who could lift football’s biggest prize.

At the centre of the prediction is France, who are tipped to go one step further than their 2022 campaign by defeating Argentina in the final.

Source: Legit.ng