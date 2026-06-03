The Christian Association of Nigeria has declared 'Black Sunday' for victims of terrorism in Nigeria

Three-day national prayer program aims to seek divine intervention for escalating insecurity

Urgent government action and state of emergency on insecurity demanded by CAN leadership

FCT, Abuja - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has announced Sunday, June 14, as a nationwide “Black Sunday” in honour of victims of terrorist attacks across the country.

The association also declared a three-day national prayer programme scheduled to run from June 12 to June 14, aimed at seeking divine intervention over the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

CAN Announces Date for 'Black Sunday' Nationwide

Source: Twitter

The announcement was made at the end of the 2026 National Church Denominational Leadership Summit.

CAN calls for urgent action on insecurity

Speaking at the summit, CAN President, His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said prayers alone would not be sufficient to address the country’s security challenges, stressing the need for stronger and more decisive government action, Daily Trust reported.

He urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity, while also calling for accelerated implementation of state policing and decentralisation of the security structure.

Appeal for victims and justice

Okoh also demanded the unconditional release of all kidnapped persons across the country and insisted that justice must be served for victims of violent attacks, Vanguard reported.

In his words:

“Prayers are not enough to tackle the security situation in the country.”

He added that there is a need for “concrete actions to tackle the menace,” urging authorities to move beyond rhetoric and adopt practical solutions.

CAN said the nationwide observance is intended to unite Christians in prayer and reflection, while also drawing attention to the growing insecurity affecting communities across Nigeria.

Gunmen kidnap ex-Tinubu's minister's sister

Previously, Legit.ng reported that There was tension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday, June 3, June 3, when some unknown gunmen kidnapped the sister of the former minister of power under President Bola Tinubu and the governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside her twin sister.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened earlier in the day in the Challenge area of the Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo.

Source: Legit.ng