Argentina have suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico

A key player sustained a devastating injury and is now expected to turn to their standby options for replacement

Fans flooded social media with messages of support and well-wishes for the affected player

Argentina's hopes of retaining the FIFA World Cup have suffered a significant blow after defender Leonardo Balerdi was ruled out of the 2026 tournament through injury.

The Olympique Marseille defender had earned a place in Lionel Scaloni's final squad and was set for what would have been his first appearance at football's biggest event.

However, those dreams have been dashed after the defender sustained a muscle injury during training just days before Argentina's opening Group F fixture on June 17.

Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after sustaining an injury. Photo by: Manuel Cortina/SOPA Images/LightRocket.

Source: Getty Images

The setback comes at a crucial moment for the reigning world champions, who are aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.

Argentina confirm Balerdi setback

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed the news in an official statement released via the national team's social media channels.

"Defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg and will not be able to be part of the squad that will play in the World Cup. Keep your head up, stay strong, and we wish you a speedy recovery, Flaco."

The 27-year-old played an important role during Argentina's qualification campaign, making seven appearances as La Albiceleste secured their place at the tournament.

Balerdi was expected to compete with Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero for a place in the heart of Argentina's defence during the competition, per ESPN.

His absence now leaves Scaloni with a selection headache just days before the start of the tournament, forcing the coaching staff to consider alternative options.

Meanwhile, fans have reacted to the heartbreaking news following the injury of the defender. Read them below:

@Zanderkesh said:

"Football can be so deeply unfair sometimes 💔. To pull off 36 brilliant appearances for Marseille just to get a severe muscle tear right before your first World Cup is devastating. Wishing Leo Balerdi a fast and smooth recovery. Come back stronger 🇦🇷🙏🏽."

Leonardo Balerdi, Jose Manuel Lopez and Agustin Giay of Argentina arrive for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City International Airport, Missouri. Photo by: Gustavo Pagano.

Source: Getty Images

@itsClemzy wrote:

"Injury wan to ruin this world cup before it even started.

@Arunsar23281819 added:

"💔 Another injury heartbreak before the World Cup. Argentina’s squad keeps getting tested 😔🇦🇷

"Who should Scaloni call up as replacement? 🔥"

Scaloni weighs replacement options

According to The Sun, Balerdi is expected to return to Marseille immediately to begin treatment and rehabilitation on the injury.

Meanwhile, Scaloni and his technical team are reportedly assessing candidates from Argentina's standby list to fill the vacant spot in the squad.

Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi has emerged as a leading contender to replace the injured centre-back.

The former Feyenoord star has impressed in the Premier League and could now be handed a late opportunity to represent Argentina at the World Cup.

With expectations high following their triumph in Qatar four years ago, Argentina will hope Balerdi's injury is the last disruption as they prepare to launch their title defence in North America.

Yamal to miss World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is set to miss the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup due to injury.

Spain are drawn in Group H alongside African debutants Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and South American giants Uruguay.

Source: Legit.ng