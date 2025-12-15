Bandits attacked an ECWA church in Àaaaz-Kiri during Sunday service, killing at least one worshipper and abducting several others

Kogi state - Bandits have attacked a branch of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Àaaaz-Kiri community, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing at least one person and abducting an unspecified number of worshippers during a church service.

Residents said the assailants stormed the community in the morning, firing sporadically to scare people indoors before advancing towards the church where a Sunday service was ongoing.

“It’s not clear how many were killed yet. The parishioners were holding Sunday service when the assailants struck,” a local source said.

Another resident, who requested anonymity, confirmed one death and said several families were searching for missing relatives.

“So far, one person has been confirmed dead; many families are reporting missing relatives or close ones, as many of them were abducted by the invading gunmen,” the resident said.

Gunmen storm multiple communities

In a related development, suspected bandits reportedly carried out coordinated attacks on Illai and Okeagi communities in Mopamuro Local Government Area around 4am, killing three persons and abducting others.

Locals said the attackers struck almost simultaneously at different locations and operated for more than an hour before distress calls reached the authorities.

According to community accounts, the assailants first attacked Jamroro settlement, located between Okeagi and Takete Isao, killing two persons.

Another group reportedly attacked a settlement near Ilai Grammar School, killing one person and abducting three others, Vanguard reported.

Jamroro is said to be largely inhabited by Tiv farmers, while the settlement near Ilai is reportedly occupied by Bassa farmers who relocated to the area for agricultural activities.

Senator condemns attacks, calls for urgent intervention

Reacting to the incidents, Senator Sunday Karimi condemned the spate of attacks and called for urgent intervention by security agencies.

In a statement, the senator expressed concern over reports of killings and the abduction of an unspecified number of worshippers at the ECWA church in Àaaaz-Kiri community in the early hours of Sunday, December 14, 2025.

“Today, similar incidents have occurred in Okeagi and Ilai communities in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State, where people were kidnapped and killed in one of the Tiv communities in the area,” he said.

The senator added that many of his constituents fled their homes when the bandits returned in coordinated attacks on Sunday, describing the prolonged insecurity in the district as deeply worrying.

“The worsening security situation in the entire district calls for urgent intervention from both the federal and state governments, as well as all stakeholders, to tackle the issue head-on and rescue the people from the bandits’ attacks,” he said.

He also recalled that worshippers abducted at a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Yagba East Local Government Area two weeks ago were yet to be released, noting that communities across the district were now living in fear of incessant attacks and kidnappings, Daily Trust reported.

State government sympathises, police yet to comment

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, sympathised with the people of Illai and Okeagi over the attacks.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Illai and Okeagi at this trying moment. I am aware that efforts are ongoing to restore security to the area. I have also spoken with the Council Chairman of Mopamuro and other concerned persons. We will triumph by the grace of God," Fanwo said.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the state government had yet to issue an official statement on the attack on the ECWA church.

The spokesperson of the Kogi State Police Command, CSP William Aya, was contacted for comments but had not responded.

