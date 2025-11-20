Armed bandits stormed a Kwara church during a Thanksgiving service, leaving three people dead and dozens abducted

Pastor Abiodun Bamidele said about 35 worshippers were taken away in the attack on Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun

The congregation had gathered to celebrate the rescue of 18 kidnapped members only weeks earlier

The pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, in Kwara State, Abiodun Bamidele, has narrated how armed bandits stormed the worship centre during a service.

Speaking to journalists in the Eruku community of Ekiti Local Government Area, where the incident took place, Pastor Bamidele said the attackers killed three people and abducted about 35 worshippers.

“There was an incident when the bandits came, and they kidnapped almost 30 to 35 members of the church,” he said.

Thanksgiving service turned tragic

According to Channels TV, the clergyman explained that the congregation had gathered for a Thanksgiving service when the gunmen struck. He noted that the service was organised to celebrate the safe return of 18 people who had been kidnapped three weeks earlier.

“We were doing a Thanksgiving service for the 18 people that were kidnapped here three weeks ago, and all of them were rescued. That is why we are doing the service to thank God for the rescue of the people,” Pastor Bamidele explained.

Community shaken by repeated abductions

The attack has left the Eruku community shaken, with residents expressing fear over the repeated incidents of abduction in the area. The pastor’s account highlighted the vulnerability of worshippers, who had gathered in joy but were once again confronted by violence.

Security agencies were yet to issue an official statement at the time of reporting, but the incident has raised concerns about safety in places of worship across Kwara State.

Kwara state

Kwara State is located in north-central Nigeria and is often called the “State of Harmony.” Created on May 27, 1967, its capital is Ilorin, a historic city known for Islamic scholarship and trade.

The state covers about 36,825 square kilometres and shares borders with Benin Republic to the west and several Nigerian states including Niger, Kogi, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo. Kwara has 16 local government areas and a population estimated at over 3.5 million as of 2022.

The region is largely savanna, with agriculture forming the backbone of its economy, alongside growing commerce and education. Rich in culture, Kwara reflects Yoruba, Fulani and Nupe influences, making it a diverse and vibrant part of Nigeria.

