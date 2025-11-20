An elderly Nigerian man has shared a heartbreaking video recounting what transpired inside a church in Kwara state

He was one of the people present when armed men reportedly stormed a church, killing some members and abducting many others

Reacting to the incident, he mentioned what was done to some members who hid at the back of the altar during the incident

A recent attack on a church in Kwara State left the entire community in distress after armed men stormed the building during an evening gathering.

The attack resulted in multiple deaths, panic and a large number of worshippers unaccounted for.

Eyewitness narrates how church members who hid behind altar were chased out. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: TikTok

Eyewitness speaks on Kwara church attack

A video posted by BBC on TikTok showed an elderly man who experienced the attack firsthand.

He recounted that several worshippers who tried to hide near the altar were discovered and forcefully chased by the gunmen.

He emphasised that the attackers arrived in large numbers, heavily armed, and carried out killings before people fled in fear.

The eyewitness also explained that many worshippers were taken into the bushes and had still not been traced.

According to him, families had received no contact from those who were abducted, and there was deep worry in everyone's hearts.

He mentioned that the 'vigilantes' who attempted to intervene struggled due to the tear gas released in the area, causing even more crisis as people scattered.

Eyewitness narrates how attackers chased everyone hiding behind church altar in Kwara state. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

In his words:

"When they started shooting, everybody was running. They rushed to our security man, they shot him. They said all of us should lie down on the ground. They entered the church and began to shoot as everyone ran. People that hid at the altar, they dragged them out. They were up to 30 with guns. They killed three people and 35 people ran inside bush. We haven't heard from them at all. They didn't call us. We haven't heard anything. Even police just shot teargas. We haven't seen them. When we wanted to go home, the vigilante tried to help us but the teargas affected them. Everybody just scattered. We have buried two people. We saw many bullets on the ground."

The assault took place at a branch of Christ Apostolic Church located in Oke Isegun within the Eruku community, a border area close to Kogi under the Ekiti local government region of Kwara State.

Worshippers were conducting their usual evening programme when sudden gunfire erupted from outside the building, immediately interrupting the service.

A livestream from the church captured the moment the sound of gunshots intensified and the congregation rushed to escape.

Reactions as eyewitness speaks on Kwara attack

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@jimoh sharafa said:

"This kind church, who set the camera? Whose phone qas used for the recording, who posted the vid? You all playing."

@Morennie said:

"My mum and junior sister was also abducted. May God protect them."

@Felly said:

"This is my uncle and my step mom is also kidnapped also."

@abbychenight said:

"Some people sha want Trump to come because this is set up how real Bandit would attacking in the time when trump is threatening to come Nigeria."

@luvtee added:

"But they rushed to one room and one of d bandit tried to forced d door bit they left when d door is not open."

See the post below:

Armed bandits storm Kaduna community

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that armed bandits continued to wreak havoc in Kaduna communities with the latest attack leaving 8 people dead.

The suspects also torch the Assemblies of God Church in Ungwan Gaida community. The Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident.

Source: Legit.ng