A 49-year-old Nigerian woman has narrated how she outsmarted the bandits who attacked the CAC Church in Eruku, Kwara state, where some people were killed and about 38 others were kidnapped.

She made the revelation days after the incident in an exclusive chat with TVC News in the said church shortly after the tragic attack.

Woman recalls how she escaped bandits

Legit.ng had earlier reported that bandits stormed the CAC Church and opened fire on worshippers, with some sustaining injuries while a few others were killed.

A day after the incident, a woman who escaped being kidnapped by the bandits shared how she did it and how she made it out alive.

According to the statement she made in an exclusive chat with TVC News, in a video made available on the page of the news platform on YouTube.

The woman, identified as 49 years old, explained how she escaped the deadly incident.

She mentioned that she was in the middle of the attack and soon saw the bandits approaching, adding that she and another woman were at the front, which placed them almost at the centre of the chaos.

Seeing this, she found a nearby bush and hid in it while the other woman continued walking.

She said:

"We were at the front, they were far away… those people at the back. Me and that woman, we were in the middle. Then I just looked back and saw that those people coming from the back were far. There’s a little bit of bush between us, so I just decided to step aside into the bush."

The bandits didn’t realize she had hidden in a strategic spot. She could hear them speak and walk very close to where she was hiding, unaware she was just a few steps away.

Woman shares how she escaped

"That woman going in front of me, she looked back like this, she saw that I had branched. The woman continued going, she didn’t say anything. I just stayed in that bush."

"All of them passed by. They were talking but they did not know because it was already dark. They did not know that one woman had escaped, so I slept in that bush throughout the midnight."

The 49-year-old woman explained that she remained in the bush all night and found her way back to the village in the morning.

"When it was morning the next day, I started looking for a way out because I didn’t know the road again. I suffered a lot before I could return to the village."

