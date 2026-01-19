The Kaduna Police has dismissed the claims that over 160 worshippers were kidnapped from two churches as false

The local council chairman challenged the reports, citing lack of evidence for alleged bandit attack

Dauda Madaki said the rumors is being sponsored by people who are not happy with the relative peace in the community

The Kaduna State Police Command has debunked the report that over 160 worshippers were kidnapped from two churches in the state.

Legit.ng reports that the CAN chairman in the north said nine worshippers escaped, leaving 163 still missing from the bandits attack

The state Police Commissioner, Alhaji Muhammad Rabiu, has described reports as false.

Rabiu challenged anyone making the claim to list the names of the alleged victims and provide other particulars.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while addressing reporters after the State Security Council meeting at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The Chairman of Kajuru LGA, Dauda Madaki, said there was evidence of bandit attacks wheh he mobilised the police and other security agencies to Kurmin Wali community

“We visited the church where the so-called kidnap took place. There was no evidence of any attack. I asked the village head, Mai Dan Zaria, and he said there was no such incident.”

Madaki said the youth leader of the area, Bernard Bona, said there was no bandit attack.

“So, I challenge anyone to name the people that were kidnapped. I have been waiting for this list, and no one has come forward with a name.

“I believe that the rumour of the kidnap is being sponsored by people who are not happy with the relative peace that Kajuru has been enjoying since the coming of this administration.”

Gunmen Attack Kogi Church, Kidnap Pastor, Wife, Members

Recall that gunmen ‎attacked the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State

The armed bandits attacked the worshippers during church service on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

It was gathered that ‎the community was thrown into chaos following the bandits' attack on the church.

Bandits Attack ECWA Church During Service, Kidnap Worshipers

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed bandits attacked an ECWA church in Àaaaz-Kiri during Sunday service, killing at least one worshipper and abducting several others.

Gunmen carried out coordinated raids on Illai, Okeagi and Jamroro communities, killing three persons and kidnapping residents in early morning attacks.

Senator Sunday Karimi condemned the violence and called for urgent federal and state intervention as communities fled their homes in fear.

