A Nigerian man, who was once a Muslim, has expressed his sadness over the recent tragic Kwara church attack

Armed assailants had stormed a church in Kwara state during a service, causing tension and chaos among congregants

The man, who saw a video of the attack, shared the part that pained him the most and what he observed

A Nigerian man, who was once a Muslim, reacted to the video of the brutal attack at a church in Eruku, Ekiti local government area of Kwara state.

The incident happened during a service when armed individuals entered the church premises, creating panic among the worshippers.

The attack left congregants scrambling for safety as shots were fired right inside the premises, as seen in a video from the attack.

Kwara attack: Ex-muslim shares observations about video

Identified as Musa BM Azzaman on Facebook, the man shared what he observed after watching the footage.

He mentioned that seeing an elderly woman trying to escape broke his heart, as he wondered where the attackers got their weapons from.

His Facebook post read:

“This is the @ttack video from the CAC Church in Kwara State. Honestly, the part that broke me the most was this elderly woman trying to escape with a walking stick. She couldn’t even run. She was just struggling to walk while chaos was happening around her. It’s heartbreaking.

“The question still remains the same: where and how are these t£rr0rists getting their sophisticat£d w£apons they are using that even the military doesn't have? Without anyone sponsoring them, I'm not sure if they can have access to the weapons they are using that even the military doesn't have.

“Let me say this unapologetically, some of the Nigerian government officials or some individuals are behind the sponsorship of these t£rr0rists, and these people need to be fished out to face the full wrath of the law.

“These t£rr0rists kidn@pped some of the church members, and they are now demanding a ransom of 3 billion naira. DEAR FATHER IN HEAVEN, WE PRAY THAT YOU HAVE MERCY UPON NIGERIA AND RESTORE PEACE IN IT IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST, GLORIFIED NAME. AMEN.

“But please, everyone needs to stay alert, stay vigilant, and stay informed. Nigeria is going through one of the most dang£rous phases in its history, and pretending otherwise won’t change anything.”

Reactions trail man's observation about Kwara attack

Anjili John said:

"This most be bandit trainees if not what will they be doing with hand bags? May GOD help us all in Jesus Christ name."

Jerry Elizabeth Ayamt said:

"Na wa ooo even me self na the old woman matter choke me."

Salma Maji said:

"God please forgive our sins and answer our prayers.ijn."

Another lady shared what she observed about the pastor's movements in the video of the church attack.

