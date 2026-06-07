The APC may be facing a potential implosion following the outcome of its primary elections at the governorship, national and state houses of assembly levels

Even though the ruling party may not yet release the final list of candidates to contest for these positions, some influential leaders have started grumbling

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the APC has started experiencing defections, including former speakers of some states' Houses of Assembly, because of the primary elections

The 2027 general election is around the corner, and political parties are gearing up for the forthcoming poll. As a result, Nigeria is experiencing alignment and realignment ahead of the general elections that are scheduled for January and February, 2027, according to the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ahead of the forthcoming contest, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is taking the lead as it conducted its primaries. However, the outcome of the APC primaries at all levels appeared to be the beginning of an implosion in the ruling party.

APC is facing mass defection ahead of the 2027 general elections Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

While the APC was yet to release its final list of candidates who will contest on its platform for the 2027 general elections, some influential members, including federal and state lawmakers, have started resigning from the party and defecting to another party to actualise their ambition in the forthcoming elections.

In the same vein, no less than three former speakers of different state Houses of Assembly have resigned from the APC as a result of the ruling party's primaries. They have joined the opposition parties to actualise their 2027 ambition as they could not have their way in the APC.

Below are the former speakers who have resigned:

Victor Ochei

The former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, announced his resignation from the APC. This was disclosed in a letter addressed to the APC chairman at Ward 4 in Onicha Olona, Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The former speaker said the resignation was with immediate effect.

The former speaker then thanked the ruling party for its support and cooperation, as well as the goodwill extended to him by the leadership and members of the APC at all levels during his time in the party. “Please accept this letter as my official notice of resignation from the party,” he said.

Victor Ochei resigns from the APC ahead of the 2027 elections in Delta state. Photo Credit: Victor Ochei

Source: Twitter

Idris Garba Kareka

The APC has also lost the former Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly and serving lawmaker representing the Jahun State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Idris Garba Kareka, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kareka announced his defection on Tuesday, June 2, at a well-attended political rally in his Jahun town, where he formally joined the PDP and declared his intention to seek re-election as the lawmaker representing the constituency in the Jigawa assembly.

Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh

The former speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly first came under the limelight after he resigned from his position in the House in August 2025, saying it was in the best interest of the state and in good faith.

During the APC primary for Gboko West in May 2026, Dajoh withdrew from the race, citing irregularities, imposition and lack of transparency in the process. He dumped the APC for the PDP on the same day, according to The Sun.

Hyacinth Dajoh resigns from the APC over the primary Photo Credit: Hyacinth Dajoh

Source: Twitter

APC primaries: List of senators who have resigned

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC could face a major threat in the 2027 general elections as a result of the bigwigs who lost in the party's primaries and have defected to other parties.

By counting, two prominent sitting senators, who could not return to the Senate because of the primaries, have joined the opposition ahead of the 2027 election.

At the same time, the APC has lost a prominent former deputy Senate president to the opposition after he lost at the party's primaries.

Source: Legit.ng