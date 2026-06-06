A young man who just gained admission to study law at the University of Ibadan has won his first award in the institution

He opened up about how he won the oratory competition and gave details of how he emerged as the winner

The young man also said he didn’t have any intention of participating, as he showed off the award plaque and pictures from the event

A University of Ibadan fresh law student shares how he won his first award after resuming at the institution.

He spoke about the presentation that made him win the oratory competition.

University of Ibadan Law Student Who Just Gained Admission Bags First Award After He Won Competition

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan law student wins award

On his LinkedIn page, Oluwaferanmi Adejumo shared how he resumed school and didn’t have any intention of joining an extracurricular activity.

He said in his LinkedIn post:

“I resumed at the University of Ibadan on March 2nd, 2026, and matriculated on the 11th. I had no intention of engaging in any extracurricular activities in my first year, but a friend convinced me.

“We are well into the semester, and on the 23rd of May 2026, I won best orator, rookies category, with over 78 points on the score sheet at the Great Man of the Podium organised by Ransome Kuti Hall Literary and Debating Society. It only goes up from here.”

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng