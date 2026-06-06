FCCPC has expanded licensed airtime operators from five to nine, amid legal controversies over the DEON framework

Court orders FCCPC to halt DEON enforcement as new approvals raise questions among industry stakeholders

Industry experts call for better regulatory coordination to safeguard services for millions relying on airtime credit

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has expanded the number of companies approved to offer airtime and data credit services in Nigeria, despite an ongoing court order restraining enforcement of the regulatory framework governing the scheme.

The number of licensed operators under the DEON Consumer Lending Regulations 2025 has now increased from five to nine, following the addition of four new firms to the FCCPC-approved list.

Tunji Bello-led FCCPC licences four more operators to lend airtime and data to telecom users. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Four new companies added

The newly approved operators are Technotrends Platforms Nigeria Limited, Fonyou Technologies Nigeria Limited, MRS Innovation Nigeria Limited, and ERL Telecoms Service Limited.

They join the five companies initially licensed by the Commission on April 22, 2026. Those earlier firms include Total Tim Nigeria Limited, Rane Interactive Medien CLS Limited, Mode NG Applications Limited, Cloud Interactive Associate Limited, and Coverage Broadband Limited.

The approvals are part of the FCCPC’s effort to expand Nigeria’s growing airtime and data credit market, particularly among indigenous fintech and telecom technology firms.

Court order still in effect

However, the expansion has triggered fresh controversy because the DEON framework remains under judicial scrutiny.

On April 15, 2026, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos granted an interim injunction restraining the FCCPC from enforcing or implementing the DEON Consumer Lending Regulations against members of the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPA).

The case, filed under Suit No. FHC/L/CS/760/2026 effectively halted the implementation of the framework pending further legal proceedings.

The FCCPC later sought to overturn the injunction on April 28, but the court declined the request, leaving the restraining order in place.

FCCPC suspended enforcement in May

The legal dispute intensified on May 18 when committal proceedings were reportedly filed against the FCCPC’s Executive Vice Chairman over alleged disobedience of the court order.

Just days later, on May 22, the Commission publicly announced the suspension of DEON enforcement, stating that the move was necessary to comply with the Federal High Court directive.

Following the suspension, major telecom operators, including Airtel Nigeria and Globacom, restored airtime credit services that had previously been affected by the regulatory standoff.

Questions over fresh approvals

Despite the suspension, reports published by national newspapers on June 6 confirmed that four additional operators had been approved under the same regulatory framework.

The development has raised concerns among industry stakeholders, many of whom question how new commercial rights and licences can still be issued under a framework that is both administratively suspended and subject to an active court injunction.

According to The Nation, analysts say the situation may create uncertainty for operators, telecom subscribers, and fintech investors seeking clarity on the future of airtime and data lending services in Nigeria.

Nigerians can now access airtime and data lending services via telecom again. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Industry calls for better coordination

Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, had earlier welcomed the FCCPC’s decision to suspend enforcement of the DEON rules.

He also urged stronger collaboration between regulatory agencies to avoid disruptions in telecom services, especially for the estimated 40 million Nigerians who rely on airtime credit facilities for daily communication and internet access.

As the legal battle continues, attention is now focused on whether the FCCPC will proceed with additional approvals or await final judicial clarification on the controversial framework.

MTN to join two telcos to restart credit services

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN Nigeria is preparing to restore its popular Xtratime airtime and data lending service following a regulatory pause that has already prompted Airtel and Globacom to resume similar offerings.

The development comes after the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) suspended the enforcement of its Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations (DEON Regulations) 2025, paving the way for telecom operators to reactivate airtime and data advance services.

According to a report by TechCabal, an MTN insider confirmed that the company is taking steps to reinstate Xtratime after the FCCPC halted enforcement of the controversial regulations.

Source: Legit.ng