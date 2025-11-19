Kwara: Chilling Video of Bandits’ Attack on Worshippers in Church Surfaces as People Killed
- Fear has been noted after suspected bandits launched an attack in Eruku, in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state
- The attackers stormed a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) during a service, shooting sporadically before targeting worshippers
- Legit.ng learnt that three worshippers were shot dead on the spot, while the pastor and an unspecified number of congregants were whisked away into the bush
Eruku, Kwara state - An unconfirmed number of worshippers have been reportedly abducted when bandits attacked a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in Eruku, a community in Kwara state, which shares a boundary with Kogi state.
According to The Cable, three people were killed in the attack on Tuesday evening, November 18, in Ekiti local government area (LGA) of the north-central state.
A viral video of the attack, captured during a live stream and seen by Legit.ng, shows the worshippers conducting a service when sporadic gunshots were heard from around the church premises.
The congregation, led by a young pastor, scampered for safety as the gunshots intensified, after which some bandits were seen entering the church.
More than five armed bandits stormed the building and ransacked the place of worship, carting away the belongings of the worshippers.
The Punch quoted a source as saying:
“The gunmen came into the church while people were gathered. They started shooting, and three people died immediately.
"They later rounded up some worshippers, including the pastor, and marched them into the bush."
The video can be watched below:
Allegations of Christian genocide in Nigeria
There are allegations of Christian genocide in Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria.
The claim of a "Christian genocide" in Nigeria was primarily brought to global prominence by several United States (US) politicians and media figures, notably Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Riley Moore, and TV host Bill Maher.
In a social media post on October 31, US President Donald Trump joined his compatriots to tackle Nigeria.
He said:
"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria."
The US could deploy troops to Nigeria or carry out airstrikes to stop the alleged targeted killing of Christians in the West African country, he later added.
But the African nation denied the claim, saying: "the characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality."
The Christian genocide in Nigeria claim has also stirred heated debate, especially on social media.
Nigeria's lingering security challenges
Legit.ng reports that Nigeria faces multiple, overlapping security challenges, including the persistence of the Boko Haram and Islamic State – West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgency in the northeast, widespread banditry and kidnapping for ransom, farmer-herder conflicts, and separatist violence.
These crises are characterised by armed groups operating across various regions, leading to high levels of violence that strain security forces and impact communities regardless of their religious or ethnic background.
Prophet Ayodele issues warning on security
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, warned Nigerian security agents to pay close attention to some states across the nation.
According to the Lagos-based cleric, terrorists are planning to attack several states, especially in the northern part of the country.
