Mohammed Umaru Bago, the governor of Niger state, has reportedly sacked 30 special advisers from his cabinet. The development was disclosed in a statement by Bologi Ibrahim, the chief press secretary to the governor, on Tuesday, December 16.

According to Ibrahim, the move was part of Governor Bago's effort to restructure governance in the state. He added that Governor Bago announced the termination of the appointment while speaking at the maiden council meeting with his new commissioners, who were recently sworn in at the government house in Minna, the state capital.

Governor Umar Bago sacks 30 aides from his cabinet Photo Credit: @HonBago

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the termination of the appointments of the 30 appointees was to give room for the governor to reposition and rejig their portfolios with the objective of making them more efficient and effective in line with the agenda of a New Niger.

He explained that Governor Bago appreciated the appointees for their contributions and sacrifices in the success of his administration and wished them fortune in their future endeavours.

Source: Legit.ng