Ambrose Alli University SUG president says recent protests were not organised by students or the National Association of Nigerian Students.

Student leaders insist those behind the protest were external groups, describing attempts to link it to students as misleading

The SUG has called on the Edo State government to ensure the prompt release of students arrested in connection with the protest

Ekpoma, Edo State - The Student Union Government (SUG) of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, has denied claims that recent protests in Edo State were organised by students of the institution or by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Speaking on behalf of the student body, AAU SUG president, Osadebamen Ehizogie Michael said the demonstrations were carried out by groups unconnected to the university, describing attempts to link the incident to students as “unfortunate and misleading.”

Ehizogie said.

“Contrary to popular claims, the protest was not organised under the aegis of the student union government or the National Association of Nigerian Students.

“It is quite pitiable that some persons are trying to link what transpired to the student community. We are here to officially debunk that students did not organise any protest.”

He urged the Edo State government and security agencies to ensure the immediate release of students who were arrested in connection with the protest, insisting that they were not involved in the planning or execution of the action.

He added.

“We want to call on the Edo State government to show intentionality in ensuring that any students arrested are released as soon as possible."

Also speaking Prof Andrew Eromonsel DVC Administration, AAU corroborated the SUG president’s position, said investigations conducted by the union showed that the protest was organised by external groups and not by AAU students.

He added:

“That protest was organised by some groups of people who are not our students.

“Before the incident, we engaged with our students and they clearly stated that they were not part of such plans. We even invited stakeholders for dialogue with the host communities, but they did not turn up.”

According to him, the student union had consistently prioritised dialogue and peaceful engagement to address grievances, noting that the union was not aware of any plan by students to embark on a protest.

The professor also thanked the state government for assurances that arrested students would be released, expressing hope that the matter would be resolved quickly.

The official said:

“We believe whatever happened was not part of any student plan. Our students are law-abiding, and the union remains committed to peaceful coexistence with host communities.”

Governor Okpebholo reacts to ekpoma riot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Monday Okpebholo, said last week’s protest in Ekpoma, Esan West local government area of Edo State, was sponsored from overseas.

Okpebholo said the protest was a well-organised riot sponsored by a Nigerian resident in Russia and other locations overseas.

The governor said there were strong indications that opposition elements are behind the protest.

He said the sponsors planned to create chaos and discredit the Edo State Government.

