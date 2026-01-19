Osbourne Umahi enters local government chairmanship race in Ebonyi State with N30m APC nomination form

Supporters rally behind Osbourne as he pledges youth empowerment and infrastructure development

Former governor's son vows to uphold his father's legacy if elected as LG chairman

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abakakili, Rbonyi State - 27-year-old Osbourne Umahi, the son of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has joined the forthcoming local government chairmanship race in Ebonyi state.

Osbourne picked the N30m All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship nomination and expression of interest form for Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State over the weekend.

Osbourne Umahi aims to uphold his father's legacy in LG election race. Photo credit: @Big_Sinudo

Source: Twitter

The ruling APC local government primaries are scheduled to hold on January 25, 2026.

A large crowd of supporters escorted the first son of the former governor to the APC’s state secretariat in Abakaliki.

As reported by The Punch, he was received by members of the APC’s state executive council, led by the state chairman, Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

Osbourne thanked the people of Ohaozara for nominating him to contest for the position.

Umahi’s son pledged not to disappoint the confidence reposed in him.

Addressing party faithful, he disclosed that his major focus would be youth empowerment, stating that young people remain the backbone of development.

Osbourne stated this while speaking on what to expect from his administration if elected as LG chairman.

He also pledged to sustain his father’s legacy in infrastructure development across the local government area.

The state APC chairman, Okoro-Emegha, described Umahi's son as an intelligent young politician.

He said the LG chairmanship aspirant is a businessman with the capacity to turn around the fortunes of the local government area.

Source: Legit.ng