The Supreme Court has delivered a landmark judgment prohibiting governors from dissolving democratically elected Local Government councils. The court ruled that such actions violate the 1999 Constitution. No less than five governors dissolved or sacked local government councils in their states.

The Federal Government, through the Attorney General of the Federation, filed the suit to prevent governors from arbitrarily dissolving elected councils. The 36 state governors contested the suit, but the Supreme Court ultimately ruled in favour of the Federal Government.

The court granted financial autonomy to the 774 local government councils, directing that allocations from the Federation Account be paid directly to the council accounts rather than to state government coffers. This decision ensures that local governments manage their funds independently.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who read the lead judgment, criticized governors for decades of denying local governments autonomy. The court dismissed the governors' objections, affirming local governments' rights to self-governance.

This judgment is a significant milestone in Nigeria's political history. It ensures that local governments are empowered to function effectively without undue interference from state governors. It promotes decentralization, grassroots development, and democratic governance.

Between 2023 and 2024, at least five governors reportedly sacked local government chairmen in their states. The chairmen were appointed in some states, while they were elected in others.

Below is the list of the governors who sacked council chairmen between last year and now:

Governor Buni sacked LG chairman

Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni has suspended Idrissa Mai Bukar Machina, the chairman of the Machina local government area, over alleged misconduct and insubordination.

The governor said the suspension is with immediate effect and directed the chairman to hand over the council's affairs to the vice chairman on Tuesday, July 9.

Buni was the recent governor who sacked the local government chairman in his state. Earlier in April, Governor Buni sacked all the council chairmen and conducted a local government election on June 8. Machina was among the elected 17 local government chairmen sworn in on June 11.

