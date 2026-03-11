Head of IMN Resource Forum, Professor Abdullah Danladi, denied allegations that the Shiite movement planned attacks on American citizens in Abuja

United States Embassy in Nigeria issued a security advisory warning its citizens of a possible threat to US diplomatic facilities and institutions

Professor Abdullah Danladi said the Islamic Movement of Nigeria had never attacked anyone since its formation in 1977

FCT, Abuja - The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), widely known as the Shiite movement, has rejected claims that it is planning attacks on American citizens or institutions in the country, insisting that its activities remain peaceful and lawful.

The group made the clarification on Wednesday in Abuja amid heightened security concerns following a warning issued by the United States Embassy in Nigeria.

US embassy raises security concerns

The US Embassy had earlier issued a security advisory cautioning American citizens about a possible threat targeting diplomatic facilities and institutions connected to the United States in Nigeria.

In the notice released on Tuesday, March 10, he embassy urged its nationals to remain vigilant when visiting US diplomatic locations and schools associated with the American government.

The alert came at a time of rising global tension involving the United States, Israel and Iran, raising fears that related demonstrations could occur in different parts of the world.

Shiite movement denies involvement in any attack

Responding to the development, the head of the IMN Resource Forum, Professor Abdullah Danladi, dismissed the allegations and maintained that the movement has never been involved in violent acts since its formation.

“In the history of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, which started around 1977, we have never attacked anybody or given instructions to attack anybody,” he said.

“We had never and we will never attack anybody. It is not in our line, it is not in our making, and it is not in our religion to attack anyone.”

Danladi also questioned why the embassy chose to issue a public warning rather than formally reporting any threat to Nigerian security agencies, Punch reported.

“Why should an embassy go public with such announcements? If there is any threat, the proper thing is to report it to the Nigerian police so they can investigate and apprehend those planning such actions,” he said.

Group announces Quds Day procession

The IMN further disclosed that it has scheduled Friday, March 13, to observe this year’s Quds Day, an annual event marked by supporters worldwide in solidarity with Palestinians.

The procession will also be used to mourn the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the group, Vanguard reported.

Danladi explained that the activity would involve members marching through designated routes while carrying placards and educating the public about the Palestinian cause.

“What we do is follow the streets, educate people and carry placards. If the police allow us to conduct our activities as they did last year, there will be no problem,” he stated.

Residents assured of peaceful activities

The IMN leader assured residents of the Federal Capital Territory that the procession would remain orderly and peaceful if it proceeds without interference.

“Let people be rest assured. As far as we are concerned, we have been doing our activities peacefully and we will continue to do so. So long as we are not attacked, nothing is going to happen,” he added.

Security agencies had recently increased deployment across parts of Abuja following concerns that members of the movement might stage protests linked to developments in Iran, although the anticipated demonstrations did not occur.

The IMN and security forces have previously clashed during protests in the capital. In one incident last year near Banex Roundabout in Wuse 2, confrontations broke out during a Quds Day procession, with the group claiming some of its members were killed, while police confirmed the death of an officer.

