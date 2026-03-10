The federal government explored online child protection policies, including age restrictions for social media platforms

Minister Bosun Tijani emphasised public input for effective frameworks addressing children’s rights and digital realities

An expert who spoke exclusively to Legit.ng warned of the alarming risks posed by access to adult content and called for the immediate enforcement of online regulations in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has stated that it is evaluating potential policy measures to protect children online, including the introduction of age restrictions.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, Bosun Tijani, the minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, noted that while the internet provides significant opportunities for learning, creativity, and communication, it also exposes children to risks such as cyberbullying, harmful content, online exploitation, misuse of personal data, and emerging challenges associated with artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Channels Television quoted Tijani as saying:

“As Nigeria evaluates potential policy approaches for the protection of children online, including age restrictions, improved age verification systems, platform accountability measures, and enhanced regulatory oversight, public input is essential to ensure that any framework adopted reflects national priorities, respects children’s rights, and responds to the realities of Nigeria’s digital landscape."

Per The Punch, Tijani urged parents, educators, youth, digital professionals, and all stakeholders to share their views on this important issue by completing a survey, which he said would help inform evidence-based policies.

The Ministry stated in a policy note accompanying the survey:

“As Nigeria evaluates possible policy options, it is important that any approach reflects national priorities, respects children’s rights, and responds effectively to the realities of the country’s digital landscape."

Likely social media age restrictions in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that if the mooted rule in Nigeria is finally adopted, it could impact the six platforms listed below:

1) Meta apps could face restrictions

The federal government’s proposed initiative could have a significant impact on Meta-owned platforms, Facebook and Instagram, which are already under intense regulatory scrutiny.

While Meta currently has teen protections in place, the platforms could face even stricter age verification requirements in Nigeria.

2) TikTok could face new limits

The Nigerian federal government is actively consulting on introducing social media age restrictions to safeguard children from online risks, potentially affecting popular platforms such as TikTok.

The initiative could result in stricter user verification, content limitations, and a reduction in the number of young Nigerian users.

3) Nigeria considers YouTube age rules

YouTube is a major video-sharing platform used by people of all ages.

As of July and August 2025, significant regulatory actions have targeted its user base.

In Nigeria, regulatory pressure means that in jurisdictions with strict “duty of care” or age-verification laws, YouTube is required, at a minimum, to restrict certain content and, in some cases, completely limit access for younger teenagers.

4) Twitter users may face restrictions

X (formerly Twitter) is likely to be significantly affected by government-imposed age restrictions and verification requirements, especially concerning the protection of minors and, in some regions, content regulation.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria, under President Bola Tinubu, is considering regulating social media to ensure content meets ethical standards, which could influence how younger users engage with the platform.

5) Snapchat, WhatsApp face age limits

WhatsApp and Snapchat are social platforms commonly used by teenagers.

While both platforms already enforce minimum age policies (typically 13+ worldwide), Nigeria’s proposed regulations could raise the minimum age or strengthen enforcement measures.

6) Aggregator sites for adult content to be affected

More than half of 12-13-year-old boys and a third of girls the same age visit adult sites every month. With just a few clicks, they can access them via cell phones or computers.

Without question, the adult industry worldwide cares more about money than they do about people. It is a completely capitalist, commercial enterprise.

A 2025 investigation by Legit.ng found that XVideos particularly lacks robust measures to safeguard children in Nigeria and their rights. This includes a lack of appropriate and advanced age verification methods to stop children from accessing adult material. In the United Kingdom (UK), users cannot access adult materials without presenting their photo ID or running credit card checks. That is not the case in Nigeria.

As one of the most visited adult sites worldwide, XVideos attracts billions of views every year. Yet its popularity comes with hidden risks, ranging from malware embedded in ads to data tracking and potential legal issues. For adults, browsing may seem harmless at first, but privacy violations and security threats can quickly become real concerns.

For parents, the risks go even further. Children and teens are prone to seeing explicit content on XVideos with just a few clicks, which may impact their mental health, shape unrealistic views of intimacy, and expose them to online predators.

Dr Hassana Shuaibu, the senior programme officer at ACE Charity, Abuja, a not-for-profit which works at the intersection of children and women, describes the situation as “extremely alarming”.

“The lack of age verification on adult sites in Nigeria exposes children to harmful content that not only severely corrupts their minds but is a precursor to adult addiction, which has severe complications,” she told Legit.ng. “It is a gross violation of their right to be protected from adult material as enshrined in the Child Rights Act. Therefore, stronger online regulations need to be enforced, and public sensitisation to this growing danger conducted.”

‎The child rights expert challenged Nigerian authorities to, as a matter of urgency, protect children and adolescents from “the dangers that lurk online”.

“It is their right to be protected,” Shuaibu stressed. “Sites without high-level age verification should be shut down, and public sensitisation about this danger should be conducted so parents can be aware.”

