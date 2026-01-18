The Kano State Police Command has arrested three suspects over the killing of a housewife and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi area of Kano

Kano state - The Kano State Police Command has arrested three principal suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of a housewife and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters of Kano metropolis.

The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation ordered by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and coordinated by the Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed that the suspects were apprehended during a sting operation carried out between 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, and 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2026.

According to the police, the operation was conducted by a team of detectives acting on credible intelligence gathered after the incident.

Suspects identified

The suspects were identified as Umar Auwalu, 23, of Sabuwar Gandu Quarters; Isyaku Yakubu, also known as “Chebe,” 40, of Sagagi Quarters; and Yakubu Abdulaziz, popularly called “Wawo,” 21, of Sabon Gida Sharada Quarters, all within Kano metropolis.

Police said Umar Auwalu, who is a nephew of the deceased woman, was identified as the leader of the group and confessed to planning and executing the attack.

The suspect also allegedly admitted that the same group was involved in other violent incidents in Kano, including the killing and burning of two housewives in Tudun Yola Quarters.

Items recovered

Items recovered from the suspects include four blood-stained clothes, two mobile phones belonging to the deceased, a cutlass, a club locally known as gora, cash suspected to have been stolen from the scene, and other dangerous weapons.

The command said investigations are ongoing to determine the full scope of the suspects’ activities and to identify any other accomplices linked to the crimes.

The Kano State Police Command reassured residents of its commitment to ensuring that those responsible for criminal acts are brought to justice, while urging members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information.

Community shocked by brutal attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents described the incident as one of the most horrifying attacks ever witnessed in the area, saying the community remains traumatised by the scale and brutality of the killings.

The victims were identified as Fatima Abubakar, 35, and her children: Maimuna, 17; Aisha, 16; Bashir, 13; Abubakar, 10; Faruk, 7; and Abdussalam, aged about one and a half years.

A resident of the area, Kabiru Ibrahim, said the community was still struggling to comprehend how an entire family could be wiped out in such a manner.

“We are still in shock. Nobody can explain why an entire household was wiped out or who carried out such a terrible act,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim disclosed that the bodies of the victims were evacuated to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed them dead.

According to residents, the attack occurred quietly, with no immediate indication of the motive behind the killings, raising fears and anxiety among neighbours.

