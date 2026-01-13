Jarvis 'Jadrolita', in a video, made a heartfelt plea to Governor Monday Okpebholo over the ongoing kidnappings in Ekpoma

The TikTok star's plea comes following reports of the arrest of 52 students who protested against insecurity in the area

Her video sparked reactions, especially as it followed criticism from Daniel Regha for not using her platform to advocate for societal issues

Nigerian TikTok star Jarvis, also known as Jadrolita, condemned the reported kidnappings in Ekpoma, a town in Edo state.

In an emotional video she shared on Tuesday, January 13, Jarvis urged Edo state Governor Monday Okpebholo to urgently address the rampant abductions in Ekpoma, including a fatal incident reported on January 9, 2026.

She also reacted to the arrest of youths who reportedly held protests against the insecurity in the town.

According to reports, a Benin High Court ordered 52 suspects, many of them Ambrose Alli University students, to be remanded for 14 days at the correctional centre.

"Please, governor of Edo State, a lot is happening in Ekpoma and nothing is happening about it. Rather, they are arresting youths that are trying to fight for themselves. As how now? Governor of Edo State, abeg. Ekpoma is bleeding. Ekpoma is crying. Kidnapping them for what? Please come to the aid of Ekpoma people. We need you at this point," she said in part.

The video of Jarvis' heartfelt plea to the Edo State Governor over the kidnapping crisis in Ekpoma is below:

Reactions as Jarvis speaks up against insecurity in Ekpoma

The timing of the video follows recent criticism from social media commentator Daniel Regha, who accused Jarvis of not using her platform for the public good.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that followed the video. Read them below:

abe__dua said:

"So if Daniel regha no draw you, you wouldn’t have say anything … smh …. Na now be your morning na."

vicky69dr commented:

"Some people can never be satisfied, she decided to speak out and some people in the comments section are having a go at her, telling her to shut up, it's well."

henry_nickyman_ said:

"This is how you show relevance. Thanks so much."

black.marvy reacted:

"Because of Regha Daniel, u set camera, anyway thank u."

worldbestarmani said:

"Na now you wake up after regha interview u for no talk."

reallilyj7878 commented:

"Jarvis u fall my hand so allow Daniel of all person to tell u what to do dat anyhow gu."

fkeh833 said:

"Some of una na God go punish you all waiting una want from Jarvis again she talks problems she nor talk problems Jarvis make GOD countune to protect you and give you more strength but is not easy for you."

kestonkcee said:

"shut up and go back to pellar."

