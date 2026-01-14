Harrison Gwamnishu leaked private Instagram messages from VeryDarkMan, where the critic cryptically accused him of hiding the truth

Nigerian activist Harrison Gwamnishu has challenged social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), to present evidence linking him to a kidnapping case in Edo State.

On January 13, 2026, Gwamnishu posted screenshots of their private exchange on his Instagram page, accusing VDM of emotional blackmail and irresponsible handling of a sensitive matter.

The leaked messages showed VeryDarkMan warning that truth doesn’t expire, lies do, suggesting that Gwamnishu’s alleged deceptions would soon be exposed.

VDM’s message to Gwamnishu read:

“Truth doesn't expire.....lies does.....The worst thing that can happen to a man is believing his own lies.....Good luck on your next adventure”

In response, Gwamnishu insisted that if VDM had proof, he should make it public instead of issuing cryptic threats. He stressed that continued publicity endangered lives, including a man still in detention, and urged VDM to consult a lawyer before making accusations that could mislead the public.

Gwamnishu defends apology, demands public proof

Gwamnishu explained that his earlier apology to VDM was not an admission of guilt but a gesture of peace aimed at protecting victims. He said he respected VDM by addressing him as “Boss,” but regretted that the apology was taken as a sign of weakness.

According to Harrison, VDM went on to publish a voice note involving a family friend and the victim’s wife, then promoted the family’s properties online to stir public anger against him.

In his statement, Gwamnishu maintained his innocence and demanded evidence for claims that he mishandled ransom funds or staged his own kidnapping.

"I want you to publicly post evidence linking me to kidnapping, as you have accused me in your videos and even gave me a deadline to confess. Till date, I am still waiting,"

"You switched and accused me of targeting 'big bags' and of planning my own kidnapping. God forgive you, Vincent. This is a serious allegation, and you must prove it."

He condemned VDM’s mockery of military personnel who risk their lives in rescue operations, warning that such actions trivialise serious efforts.

You mocked and made a caricature of me, as well as the tireless efforts of military personnel who risk their lives daily to rescue victims. To put an end to this, I demand that you present your evidence to the public, just as you threatened if I failed to “confess.”

The dispute stems from a late‑2025 kidnapping case in Edo State, where VDM accused Gwamnishu of collecting N20 million ransom but failing to account for N5.4 million.

Gwamnishu was arrested and later granted bail. He said his silence was to protect those involved, but VDM rejected the explanation and issued a two‑hour ultimatum for confession, escalating the feud.

Netizens react to Gwamnishu's challenge

Social media users largely criticised Gwamnishu, questioning his credibility and demanding accountability.

@obynodaddymuna said:

"You have been an individual of questionable character from the time you lied about having Kidney failure. Go and sit down."

@psalmystified commented:

"Honestly, good luck on your next adventure. Thank you @verydarkblackman for opening our eyes. He has deleted his NGO account from his page. even after he has gwamnishued his victims."

@danemike_ wrote:

"So all the things VDM and others said about you aren't enough evidence? From the Garri incident, your link to Chinmark, the car you recovered and stole, the debts here and there, the fake kidney story, to the ₦5.4m issue. Oga just rest, we all know the truth."

@yoyotoobig147 reacted:

"You don't want the man's life to be endangered but you took 5.4m from the money and you still denied it, what type of gaslighting is this?"

@gooddivine20 opined:

"You returned 600k. You lied against rev father. You sold a mans car You help recover from his babe. You fake your own kidney failure. Which evidence you want from vdm after he opened our eyes yo all this atrocities of yours. You are heartless and dangerous human being."

Gwamnishu speaks on kidnapping business in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrison Gwamnishu lamented that kidnapping has become a lucrative business in Nigeria.

He urged the government to deploy well-trained security teams, modern technology, and local operatives to monitor forests and track ransom payments.

Gwamnishu advocated for collaboration among government, security agencies, POS operators, transport workers, farmers, riders, and banks to enhance intelligence gathering.

He locked his comment section amid backlash from netizens questioning his credibility and demanding police investigations.

