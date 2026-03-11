A lady who left the University of Ibadan mid-session has graduated from Redeemer's University (RUN) with a first-class honours degree in law

Established in 2005 by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Redeemer's University is a leading private institution in Nigeria

Celebrating her academic feat, the law scholar highlighted some of her achievements as an undergraduate and flaunted the awards she won

Anjolaoluwa Oluwadarasimi Fadele, a young lady, has bagged a first-class honours degree in law from Redeemer's University (RUN), finishing with a 4.87 CGPA.

In a LinkedIn post, Anjolaoluwa, who released her lovely convocation photoshoot, showcased her awards and highlighted her achievements as an undergraduate.

A lady who left the University of Ibadan bagged a first-class degree at Redeemer's University. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Anjolaoluwa Fadele

Source: UGC

Redeemer's University graduate who left UI

According to Anjolaoluwa, she left the University of Ibadan (UI) mid-session and resumed at Redeemer's University as a direct entry student.

Despite resuming a day before her matriculation, three weeks before general examinations and missing tests and assignments, she pulled an impressive 4.8 GPA in that semester. Her LinkedIn post partly read:

"4.87 CGPA First Class Graduate🥂.

"Guess, you can have it all! (God, Leadership, Scholarship, Networking, Recognition, Extra Curriculars and Student Legacy).

"I was admitted into RUN as a direct entry student, a day before matriculation, three weeks before general exams, missed tests and assignments but managed to get a 4.8 GPA that semester.🥲

"I moved from studying Law at the University of Ibadan to Redeemer’s University mid session. I was involved in so many initiatives, I became an example of balance..."

A Redeemer's University first-class graduate says she left the University of Ibadan mid-session. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Anjolaoluwa Fadele

Source: UGC

Redeemer's University graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Redeemer's University graduate's post below:

Asongafac Destiny said:

"Omo oo you truly have it all 🔥🔥🙌🏽🙌🏽 Respect ooo and massive congratulations to your star performance in academics. Parents are so proud of you right now, I bet ❤️ ."

Angelica Archey said:

"Weldone. That's the spirit! Determination, resilience and confidence will get you anywhere."

Victoria Animashaun said:

"Congratulations Anjolaoluwa FADELE Would really be grateful if you could share the steps you took to manage them all!!"

Tarela Oti said:

"Impressive journey. Anjolaoluwa FADELE This shows that excellence isn’t just about grades but also leadership, initiative, and resilience."

Terhemba Tsepav, ACA, ACTI said:

"Wow — this is truly outstanding! 🎯 Such an inspiring blend of excellence, leadership, and balance. The part that stood out for me was “you can start late, face challenges, and still finish strong” That’s a powerful message for every young achiever.👏🏽"

Mene Nuka-Gbarayeghe said:

"You've learnt how to do a lot in such little time. You don't know it yet but future you will thank you not just for the accomplishments but for the skillset you needed to develop to make this possible."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who was denied admission by the University of Ibadan, OAU, LASU and UNIUYO had gained admission into UNIMAID.

UNILORIN dropout graduates from Redeemer's University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) dropout had graduated with a first-class degree from Redeemer's University.

The young man wrote that several years ago, he made a big decision to drop out of the University of Ilorin and gave reasons.

As a result of the decision, he wrote another JAMB, and despite his score, he was able to secure admission into Redeemer's University, where he studied computer science.

Source: Legit.ng