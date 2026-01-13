Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has condemned the arrest of 52 AAU students, advocating for dialogue over detention

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan urged the Edo State government to tackle insecurity instead of suppressing youth protests

The recent protest against kidnappings turned violent in the south-south state, leading to vandalism and looting in Ekpoma

Ekpoma, Edo State - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has strongly condemned the arrest and alleged unlawful detention of 52 students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), describing the action as a dangerous suppression of youth voices and democratic expression.

Legit.ng reports that the students were arrested after a protest in Ekpoma, headquarters of Esan West Local Government Area (LGA), which began as a peaceful demonstration against rising cases of kidnappings and killings in the area but later turned violent.

During the protest, several shops were reportedly looted, while the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma was also said to have been vandalised.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Tuesday, January 13, the influential federal lawmaker representing Kogi Central called for the immediate release of the detained students, insisting that protest and civic engagement must never be criminalised in a democratic society.

Vanguard quoted Akpoti-Uduaghan as saying:

“Dialogue, not detention, is the pathway to peace and progress.

“Our youths must not be criminalised for speaking up and protesting about issues that affect their environment, welfare, and future."

The lawmaker faulted the handling of the situation by authorities in Edo State, urging the government to redirect its attention toward the escalating insecurity confronting residents, including kidnappings and related crimes.

She said:

“The government of Edo State must focus on addressing the concerns of kidnappings and other forms of insecurity, rather than suppressing discerning and courageous voices. Silencing students through arrests only deepens mistrust and widens the gap between government and the governed."

The senator added

"Engagement and honest dialogue are the responsible responses."

Concluding her message, Natasha reaffirmed her solidarity with the detained students and their families, noting that her advocacy aligns with her broader commitment to justice and youth empowerment.

Edo moves to release remanded AAU students

Meanwhile, moments after Senator Natasha's intervention, Governor Monday Okpebholo dispatched the commissioner for education, Paddy Iyamu, to oversee the process and ensure the students’ release.

Speaking with journalists at the Ubiaja Correctional Centre, Iyamu assured that genuine AAU students would regain their freedom once all required procedures were completed, The Nation noted.

He stated that the violent protest in Ekpoma was instigated by a group known as the Comrade Association, which he described as comprising former students who seize any opportunity to foment disorder.

