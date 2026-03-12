A Nigerian man has shared the emotional story of a young man who left his career as a graduate to pursue a pastoral calling

A Nigerian man's selfless decision to leave his career to pursue a pastoral calling has inspired many on social media.

The man, a graduate, chose to become a missionary to spread the gospel to villagers, showing amazing dedication and faith in God.

Graduate dumps career, pursues pastoral calling

The story was shared by @soulmedika, who recounted his childhood friend, Segun's extraordinary journey.

Pastor Segun's decision to "volunteer to be poor" as a missionary was motivated by his desire to save the villagers.

His wife, equally committed to their cause, enrolled in nursing school to gain skills that would aid their mission.

Despite having two children, they pressed on, trusting in God's provision for their needs and those of their ministry.

Their story was one of joy and gratitude, with Pastor Segun expressing thankfulness for being entrusted with such a responsibility.

A moving aspect of their story was the support they received from others. After seeing a picture of Pastor Segun's wife, @soulmedika was inspired to rally support, and they were able to raise funds to get the family a car.

The poster narrated:

"This is my childhood friend, Pastor Segun, though a graduate, he “volunteered to be poor” as a Missionary so the villagers can hear the saving gospel. His wife is currently in Nursing school with two kids, why, so she can learn basic medical skills that will be useful to the villagers as part of the recurring outreaches. I was with him last year April, he is ever rejoicing and joyfully carrying his cross, trusting God for monthly provision of his needs and that of his ministry; for more than 15yrs, he is constantly grateful for being found worthy by God to be entrusted with such responsibility!

"That’s his wife in the first and second picture; it was the first picture we saw and by God’s grace, we had to raise money to get them a car. I saw the first picture (bcs his wife backed their baby) and challenged Pastor Segun how dangerous that was, but he said, if they did not do it, who will minister to the villagers? Paul speaking about Epaphroditus, “…..because for the work of Christ he came close to death, not regarding his life, to supply what was lacking in your service toward me.” Philippians 2:30 NKJV. About Paul and Barnabas, the Apostles and Elders said; “men who have risked their lives for the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Acts 15:26 NKJV."

Reactions as graduate becomes missionary

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Michael Okoroafor said:

''These are the people the bible spoke about in Hebrews 11:38 [38] (Of whom the world was not worthy:) they wandered in deserts, and in mountains, and in dens and caves of the earth. Heroes of faith that will stand with God.God bless the pastor."

Omotoyosi said:

"I know Pst Segun, since secondary school as my senior, persuading us to attend fellowship on Friday's. His dedication is inspiring and I believe God will reward him, his wife and all his team."

Opeyemi Jayepe said:

"Pastor Segun! What a man! I remember him ministering to me personally during NYSC/NCCF days. God has been using him throughout the rural areas of Remo till today. With that motorcycle, he’s ready to take the gospel anywhere. We invited him for several of our meetings back then."

Christianah reacted:

"Pastor Segun! What a man. The passion and burden he has for preaching the gospel among villagers is truly an enviable one. He lives for a noble cause. May the Lord continually strengthen him."

