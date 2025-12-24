Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gombe State - Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has dismissed four aides over their alleged involvement in the physical assault of a councillor.

Governor Yahaya dismissed four of his aides following the conclusion of investigations into the attack on Abdulrahman Abubakar Sheriff.

The affected councillor represents Shamaki Ward in Gombe Local Government Area of the northeast state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the governor’s spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

He explained that Governor Yahaya directed that the disengagement should take immediate effect.

Misilli added that the decision was conveyed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, after the findings of a special committee set up to probe the incident.

He listed the affected aides to include Adamu Abdullahi Danko, Senior Special Assistant II (Domestic); Garba Mohammed Mai Rago, Senior Special Assistant II (Political); Rabiu Sulaiman Abubakar, Senior Special Assistant II (Social Media); and Ali Ibrahim Baban Kaya, Senior Special Assistant II (Community Relations).

According to the statement, Governor Yahaya ordered the sacked aides to hand over all government property in their possession to the appropriate authorities without delay.

Misilli said the governor reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for violence, misconduct, and abuse of office.

Source: Legit.ng