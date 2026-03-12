Pastor Mrs Faith Abiola Oyedepo, wife of the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, celebrated her 68th birthday on February 5

Legit.ng has revisited the birthday message that Bishop Abioye, who was retired from Faith's husband's church, sent to her

Bishop Abioye made headlines recently as he marked his 65th birthday on March 11, attracting felicitations and well-wishes from people of all walks of life

Legit.ng has revisited the powerful birthday message that Bishop David Abioye sent to Pastor Mrs Faith Abiola Oyedepo, the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo, on her 68th birthday.

Born on February 5, 1958, Pastor Faith is the co-founder of Faith Academy Secondary School and a great pillar of support to her husband.

Bishop Abioye's birthday message to Fatih Oyedepo

In a Facebook post on February 5, Bishop Abioye, who retired from Winners Chapel in October 2024 and started his own ministry, celebrated Pastor Faith, describing her as a precious gift to this generation and a shining example of womanhood and unshaken faith.

Bishop Abioye, on behalf of himself and his wife, said that Pastor Faith's life and ministry have been a blessing to countless lives, and he expressed gratitude to God for the grace, wisdom and strength he gave her.

The cleric prayed to God to renew her strength, surround her with His peace, favour and joy. His birthday felicitation read:

"Today We celebrate a precious gift to this generation and a shining example of Godly womanhood and unwavering faith. Your life and ministry continue to bless countless lives, and we are grateful to God for the grace, wisdom, and strength He has deposited in you.

"May the Lord renew your strength and surround you with His peace, favor, and joy. We pray that every new day brings fresh oil, fresh grace, and fresh testimonies.

"Wishing you many more years in good health, divine fulfillment, and kingdom impact.

"David and Mary Abioye. "

His birthday message to Oyedepo's wife went viral on Facebook, with 15k reactions, 3.5k comments, and 251 shares.

See Bishop Abioye's Facebook post on Oyedepo's wife's last birthday below:

Pastor's prophetic revelation about Bishop Abioye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor, Ogebe, had shared a prophetic revelation about Bishop David Abioye and his church.

In a video message, Pastor Ogebe explained that the vision was revealed to him by God and that it highlights the importance of faithfulness in ministry. Pastor Ogebe emphasised that serving under authority brings spiritual virtues that must be passed on.

He explained that Bishop Abioye, having served faithfully under Bishop David Oyedepo, has now been entrusted with replicating those virtues within the body of Christ. The revelation, according to Pastor Ogebe, centres on the virtue of faithfulness. He explained that Bishop Abioye’s ministry is set to raise faithful men across Africa who will remain committed to God, the gospel, and the word of God.

