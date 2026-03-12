Nigerian music producer and singer Pheelz has revealed that he was robbed in the United States after unknown individuals broke into his car and took his expensive belongings

Nigerian music producer and singer Phillip Kayode Moses, popularly known as Pheelz, has reported the loss of valuables worth millions of naira after his car was robbed late at night in the United States, an incident that left him stranded without essential items he uses for his daily activities.

He shared the incident through his Snapchat story, where he expressed his shock at how quickly the theft occurred.

At the first opportunity to explain what happened, the Finesse crooner recounted how several important items were taken from the car, including his phone, wallet, bank cards and a luxury Goyard bag, stating that the robbery disrupted his movement and personal security.

He wrote:

“Just got robbed. FVCKK. My wallet, my goyard, my phone, my bank cards, GONE.”

The producer appeared visibly upset and frustrated in a video recorded at the scene, which he uploaded shortly after the incident.

Pheelz stated that the stolen items were both valuable and crucial to his day-to-day plans, especially as they contained personal and financial materials he relies on.

Watch the video of the robbery uploaded by Pheelz below:

Netizens react to robbery attack on Pheelz

@D3mon_Sound said:

"They don target am. If na Nigeria this one happen, the whole timeline no go rest, you for don dey hear talk like Nigeria has hapoen to him."

@iamsiddiqq commented:

"Robberies targeting high-profile artists abroad are sadly not uncommon, especially if security precautions aren't tight."

@gosmoney reacted:

"E happened in usa na it's not safe anywhere una dey talk make e happen for naija u dey hear naija to happen to am😂😂"

@afariogun_victor441 wrote:

"Na why we dey always talk say na only GOD dey protect us.. no place is safe tho."

@dose.of.kanyi_ said:

"Nowhere is safe, May God continue to protect us, Amen"

@utddior commented:

"Oh no! That's terrible news. Hope Pheelz is okay 🙏"

@ iamtjb01

"Yall shouting USA happened to him just to grease una ego say naija don spoil finish without repair. Ekare o"

