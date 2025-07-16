Buhari: Akpabio Pays Condolence Visit to Late Ex-President’s Family, Video Emerges
- The president of the Senate on Wednesday stormed Daura, Kastina state, for a condolence visit to the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari
- Godswill Akpabio, accompanied by other lawmakers as seen in a trending video, offered his condolences to the bereaved family
- Legit.ng reported that Buhari died on Sunday at a hospital in London after a prolonged illness and was laid to rest at his residence in Daura
Daura, Katsina state - On Wednesday, July 16, Senate President Godswill Akpabio visited the Daura residence of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.
Buhari, a former military Head of State and two-term civilian President, died on Sunday, July 13, at a clinic in London at the age of 82.
How Buhari was honoured and buried
Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.
Buhari was lowered into the grave by Vice President Kashim Shettima and others at about 5:50 PM on Tuesday, July 15.
The former president’s body, accompanied by his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other elites, arrived at his residence around 4:33 PM.
Why Buhari was buried at his garden in Daura
The exact spot where the former President Muhammadu Buhari frequently sat in his residence, the garden to be precise, was selected as the site for his final resting place.
Meanwhile, dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, are currently seated at the graveside ahead of Buhari's final internment.
The site of Buhari’s final internment is a garden inside his compound in Daura
Watch the video as Akpabio storms Daura on Wednesday:
African leaders who attended Buhari's burial
Legit.ng reported that a host of high-profile dignitaries converged in Katsina state for the final rites of Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari.
President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau was present at the burial alongside dozens of Nigerian politicians and business leaders.
Buhari, who breathed his last on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at a London hospital, was 82 years of age.
Adesina: Buhari could have been long dead
In another development, Legit.ng reported that former presidential aide, Femi Adesina, revealed that Muhammadu Buhari’s continued medical treatment in the UK was essential for his survival, even before his presidency.
Speaking during a live tribute broadcast, Adesina defended the late president’s overseas care, citing the limitations of Nigeria’s healthcare system at the time.
The remarks reignited public discourse around elite access to foreign treatment and the state of local medical infrastructure.
