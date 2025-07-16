Late former President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Noor, has penned an emotional tribute to the Nigerian leader who died on Sunday, July 13

Buhari was buried at his residence in Daura, Katsina state on Tuesday, July 15, following the repatriation of his remain from the London hospital, where he died

The former president was given a state burial with diginaries from different part of the continent led by president Bola Tinubu

A daughter of the late immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, Noor, has penned and emotional and touching tribute to her father, who died at the age of 82 on Sunday, July 13.

Buhari had died at an undisclosed hospital in London, leading to a wave of mourning across the country. Noor's tribute was one of the numerous responses, where she shared her grief on social media.

Buhari's daughter mourns demise of former president Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

She wrote:

“I’m heartbroken that we won’t get to share the moments and experiences I had planned for us. I’ll always carry your memory with me. I pray that you’re granted the highest place in Jannah, and your soul rests in eternal peace Daddy."

How Buhari's daughter, Noor, mourns

According to Vabguard, Noor's tribute came amid several others happening in the country, including a three-day prayer session which was held in honour of the former president in Bauchi by an Islamic school.

On Tuesday, July 15, the presidency explained how Buhari was laid to rest at his home in Daura, Katsina state, adding that he was buried after a funeral prayer that was attended by several dignitaries led by President Bola Tinubu.

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, disclosed that the streets of Daura were full of crowds as well as the residence of the former president, who were gathered to pay their last respects to him.

When was Buhari buried?

Onanuga explained that Buhari's final journey commenced on Tuesday afternoon, July 15, when his remains arrived at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport in Katsina from London, where he had died on Sunday, July 13.

A brief lying-in-state ceremony was held at the former president's residence immediately after the arrival of his body, and this was followed by the funeral prayer (Salatul Janazah), which was led by the Imam of the Central Mosque in Daura, Sheikh Salisu Rabiu.

The final interment of the former president took place at 5.50 p.m and was witnessed by President Tinubu and the close family members of the late Buhari.

Also, full military honour was held during the state funeral, which included reveille and a 21-gun salute. The presidency further noted that the week-long event will continue with a condolence visit to President Buhari's family by the presidential committee.

Late former President Muhammadu Buhari laid to rest Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

How Aisha Buhari mourns Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's wife, Aisha, has been seen weeping profusely following the death of her husband on Sunday, July 13.

The former first lady was captured in a video during the presidential condolence visits to the Buhari's family in London on Monday, July 14.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tugar led the presidential visit to deliver President Bola Tinubu's message.

Source: Legit.ng