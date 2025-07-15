Former presidential aide, Femi Adesina, revealed that Muhammadu Buhari’s continued medical treatment in the UK was essential for his survival, even before his presidency

Speaking during a live tribute broadcast, Adesina defended the late president’s overseas care, citing the limitations of Nigeria’s healthcare system at the time

The remarks reignited public discourse around elite access to foreign treatment and the state of local medical infrastructure

Former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s reliance on foreign medical care was a necessity born out of survival and not a show of luxury.

He made this assertion on Tuesday during a special live broadcast on Channels Television, organised in honour of the late president.

Adesina: Buhari Could Have Been Long Dead If He Had Used Nigerian Hospitals

Adesina responded to criticisms surrounding Buhari’s frequent medical trips to the United Kingdom during his tenure, clarifying that the decision had been consistent even before Buhari assumed office.

“Buhari always had his medicals in London, even when he was not in the office. So it was not about the time he was president alone. He had always had it there,” Adesina explained.

UK doctors had long managed Buhari’s health

According to Adesina, British medical professionals had been treating Buhari prior to his 2015 election victory and were familiar with his health history. This, he noted, made it impractical to switch medical teams mid-treatment.

He emphasised that the choice to continue treatment in London was driven by the constraints of Nigeria’s healthcare system and the expertise available abroad.

“One has to be alive first to get certain things corrected or changed in the country. If Buhari had said he would do his medicals here as a show of patriotism or something, he could have long been dead because there may not be the expertise needed in the country,” he said.

Healthcare system seen as inadequate

Adesina stated that the late president’s survival was vital for his leadership and that staying alive required access to quality medical care not readily available in Nigeria at the time.

“He needed to be alive to be able to lead the country to a point where we would have that expertise. So those who complained about his frequent medical trips abroad don’t know that the man needed to be alive first before you can make a change,” he added.

He also argued that Buhari’s choice to seek medical care outside Nigeria should be understood as a strategic necessity rather than an indictment of patriotism or an outright dismissal of local healthcare services.

Buhari’s medical trips sparked national debate

Throughout Buhari’s presidency, his medical visits to the UK became a focal point of public scrutiny. Daily Trust noted that many Nigerians voiced concerns about the implications of a sitting president frequently seeking treatment overseas rather than improving the nation’s struggling health sector.

Critics viewed the move as a reflection of the administration’s lack of confidence in the domestic healthcare infrastructure and a discouraging signal to citizens unable to afford medical care abroad.

Health experts noted that the debate around Buhari’s treatment abroad highlighted deep inequalities in healthcare access, especially between the political elite and everyday Nigerians.

Public hospitals, they said, continued to face challenges such as limited funding, inadequate staffing, and lack of essential equipment.

