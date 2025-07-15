A moving video shows late former President Buhari silently praying outside his home before his trip abroad

Many Nigerians say the prayer moment felt like Buhari sensed he was leaving for the last time

The clip has gone viral, stirring national grief and framing his quiet farewell as deeply symbolic

A touching video of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari captured moments before his journey has stirred a wave of sorrow across Nigeria.

The footage shows Buhari pausing briefly outside his residence before stepping into the car that would take him to the airport. In what many have described as a deeply emotional moment, the late president stood quietly, seemingly reflecting, before lifting his hands in solemn prayer.

His silent supplication, performed in the Islamic tradition, lasted several moments. Observers say it was as if he sensed he was about to face his final hour.

Buhari, who passed away in London on July 13 at the age of 82, never returned to Nigeria alive.

The video has since circulated widely online, drawing heartfelt reactions from citizens who see it as a poignant sign of his quiet farewell to the nation he once led.

Social media has been awash with messages describing the clip as both heartbreaking and dignified, portraying a man preparing himself spiritually for what lay ahead.

Buhari’s nephew reportedly hospitalised

Amid the mourning, reports have emerged that Mamman Daura, nephew to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been admitted to a London hospital where he is currently recuperating, according to an official statement.

The development comes just a day after Buhari’s death in London.

The office of Vice President Kashim Shettima confirmed Daura’s ill health in a statement released during Shettima’s official trip to London to coordinate the repatriation of Buhari’s remains back to Nigeria.

The statement signed by spokesperson Stanley Nkwocha read:

“On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, upon arrival in London, met with and condoled with the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in London. The Vice President also visited the late President’s nephew, Malam Mamman Daura, who is recuperating in a London hospital.”

Tinubu declares public holiday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially declared Monday, July 15, as a public holiday to mourn Buhari's death.

In a statement signed by presidential aides, Tinubu also announced seven days of national mourning, during which flags across government buildings will fly at half mast.

Notably, the United States Embassy in Nigeria has confirmed it will observe the public holiday out of respect for the late president, describing Buhari as a “leader whose life was defined by service and integrity.”

These gestures reflect the deep respect Buhari commanded beyond Nigeria’s borders, despite a presidency marked by moments of controversy and fierce debate.

Tinubu orders Shettima after Buhari's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had confirmed the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in London after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to bring Buhari’s body home and directed flags to be flown at half staff.

Buhari, who led Nigeria both as military head of state and elected president, leaves behind a significant legacy in the nation’s political history.

