the a The Lagos State government has confirmed solar installation fees for residents in social housing estates

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu's aide clarified no permit fees for private solar systems in residential homes

According to the governor's aide, residents must seek approval for alterations in government-owned housing complexes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - The Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State government has confirmed fees for installing solar energy systems in social housing estates.

The Lagos government stated this while reacting to a viral video of a resident complaining about the solar permit fee.the a

Lagos confirms solar permit fees for residents living in the government-owned social housing estates. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu/@giveashitnature

Source: UGC

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos State Government does not charge all residents living in Lagos a permit to install solar power systems for domestic use in their homes, as the video suggested.

He explained that the solar permit fee is for residents living in the government-owned social housing estates.

He said they are charged administrative fees for alterations, such as the installation of a solar power system, before any additional development can be permitted.

Sanwo-Olu’s aide made this known via his X handle @Riddwane on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

He added that it was clearly outlined in the indemnity document that landlords signed before the Government handed over the apartment to them after purchase.

The governor’s aide said it is likely that the man is a tenant in one of these social housing estates owned by the Lagos State Government.

“The reason for this is that the State Government is responsible for maintaining facilities in its social housing estates. There is a public electricity supply system already installed in the Estates. Installation of an additional power system is taken as an alteration to the original design and functionality of an Estate building.

“Any alteration must be run through the Physical Planning and Survey departments of the Ministry of Housing for approval, material compliance, and post-inspection checks.

Those solar power systems are usually installed by occupants in shared areas; so this alteration must be approved by the facility manager (Government) before any occupant can proceed.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu's aide clears the air on solar permit fees for Lagos social housing residents. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Getty Images

New solar panel regulation

Recall that Nigeria’s proposed solar panel import ban has plunged the country into some sort of clean energy industrialisation.

Recent data has shown skyrocketing solar panel production by local companies in the last few months.

The MD of REA, Abba Aliyu, Nigeria, imported 110 megawatts of solar cells in October 2025, relative to 82 megawatts of finished panels.

Man shares details of installing 2 solar panels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the man gave a breakdown of how much he spent on installation as he finally installed solar electricity at his home.

He mentioned the materials used for the installation, including the amount he paid the electrician for his workmanship.

The man showed how the installation was made, sparking reactions from netizens who came across the viral post.

Source: Legit.ng