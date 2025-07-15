In a trending interview, Buba Galadima, a former close ally of the late Muhammadu Buhari, has publicly declared his forgiveness for the former president

Despite years of political estrangement and sharp criticism, Galadima said he has forgiven the ex-president for everything he did to him, but expressed shock over his demise

Galadima was a foundational member of the APC and one of the original signatories to the party’s 2013 merger agreement that played a key role in Buhari’s successful 2015 presidential campaign

A chieftain of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and elder statesman, Buba Galadima, has expressed shock over the death of his former political associate, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buba Galadima, a former ally of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, expressed shock over his demise. Photo credit: Buba Galadima, Garba Shehu

Galadima said he had forgiven the late president for any wrong done to him, whether knowingly or unknowingly, during his lifetime.

As reported by Daily Trust, the NNPP chieftain, once an ally of the late president, parted ways with him when he became president.

Speaking in an interview with DW International Radio on Monday night, July 14, Galadima said he never wished death on Buhari.

“In my capacity as someone who once worked closely with him, in my capacity as someone who did politics together with him, I have forgiven him of everything he did to me knowingly or unknowingly.

“From Allah we came, to Him we shall all return. I was confused and shocked when I heard of the death of our political friend, our leader General Muhammadu Buhari yesterday,” he said.

Former President Buhari died at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness and will be laid to rest in Daura, Katsina state on July 15, 2025. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Speaking further, Galadima stated that while Buhari was alive, he was a true patriot who had a strong faith in Nigeria and love for the country.

He added that Buhari tried his best and he prayed to Allah to forgive his wrong deeds.

“May Allah forgive him, and may we also have a good ending when it’s our time,” Galadima prayed.

