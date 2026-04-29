Nine goals lit up Parc des Princes as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 in the UEFA Champions League semi-final

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has applauded the attacking intent of both PSG and Bayern after the classic UCL encounter

the second leg at the Allianz Arena is finely poised after a late Bayern fightback

Thierry Henry was full of praise for Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany after Paris Saint-Germain’s chaotic 5-4 win over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, April 28.

What looked like a tight, high-level semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes quickly turned into a goal fest.

Ousmane Dembele scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 in the UCL semi-final first leg. Photo by Mattia Ozbot

Source: Getty Images

But for Henry, the talking point was not the scoreline. It was the attacking intent of both teams in a crucial game.

Chaos in Paris as PSG edge Bayern

The game had everything from the first whistle as Bayern Munich started sharper and took the lead in the 17th minute, with Harry Kane converting from the spot after a foul by Willian Pacho on Luis Diaz, The Sun reports.

Michael Olise scored one of Bayern Munich's four goals as the Bavarians look to overturn the result in the return leg. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

PSG responded almost immediately when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia danced past his marker to level things up before Joao Neves headed home from Ousmane Dembele’s corner to make it 2-1.

Bayern hit back through Michael Olise, whose strike brought the visitors level again. But just before the break, the game took a controversial turn.

PSG were awarded a penalty for a handball against Alphonso Davies. Dembele stepped up and scored, giving the hosts a 3-2 lead heading into half-time.

The second half followed the same pattern as Kvaratskhelia and Dembele both grabbed their second goals on the counter, pushing PSG further ahead.

Bayern refused to collapse, with Dayot Upamecano and Diaz scoring late to keep the tie alive.

Henry hails PSG and Bayern Munich

After the match, Henry, speaking on CBN Sports Golazo, was blown away by the attacking intent of both PSG and Bayern Munich.

“You know what, we’ve been complaining for more than one year or one-and-a-half or two years that football is ‘boring’ in brackets and whatnot.

“That game wasn’t boring. And again, if you put your professional hat on, we’re gonna have to analyse some stuff about the goals that were conceded.

“But you know what? I enjoyed myself and I think everybody at home enjoyed themselves.

“It’s just crazy, as you said, that’s a score you see normally on aggregate at the end of a tie."

Henry’s comments reflect a wider debate that often follows games of this magnitude as fine margins, big decisions, and moments that shape the outcome.

All to play for in second leg

Despite the drama, the tie remains wide open heading into the return leg at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern’s late goals ensured they stayed within touching distance, while PSG will feel they missed a chance to build a bigger cushion.

With nine goals already and tension spilling over, the second leg has all the ingredients for another intense night, and the spotlight, once again, will not just be on the players, but on the decisions that come with it.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the UEFA Champions League winner after Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 in the first leg of the first semi-final.

PSG now has a 58.25% chance of reaching the final and a 29.33% chance of winning a second consecutive trophy, while Bayern Munich has a 41.75% chance of reaching the final and 24.79% chance of winning it.

Source: Legit.ng