A Nigerian lady shared her 2026 UTME result on social media and noted that she originally wanted to score 370

The student, identified as @black_elsy on TikTok, gave a breakdown of her scores in Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and Use of English

Despite her initial disappointment, she expressed gratitude that the score would allow her to study her desired course in the university

A young Nigerian lady has caught the attention of social media users after sharing her 202 JAMB result and her feelings about the outcome.

The lady, @black_elsy, revealed that while she scored an impressive total of 306, she actually had her heart set on reaching a 370 benchmark.

Breakdown of her scores

In a post shared on TikTok, the student provided the specific breakdown of her performance across the four subjects she sat for.

She scored 87 in Physics, 84 in Chemistry, 70 in Biology, and 65 in Use of English to reach the 306 aggregate.

Addressing her followers in the caption of the video, @black_elsy said:

"I honestly forgot to post this update. I got 306. U may be wondering what my benchmark was, well it was 370. I expected more sha, infact was sure of more. Still waiting for JAMB to send the remaining. They're having network issues. Sha with all that, I'm grateful for the score I got. It'll allow me to go to the university I wanna go to and study the course I wanna study. Forever grateful for this score."

See her TikTok post below:

Social media users react

The post has since gathered various reactions from other UTME candidates, with some celebrating her and others sharing their own experiences with the 2024 examinations.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the @black_elsy's post below:

D said:

"Mehn I was so scared to check mine so my mom helped me to check, omor 294, I just de cry since cos I no even know wetin I write for the exam."

Jim.wav wrote:

"Anime fans are just too good."

Perfect D reacted:

"Congrats dear, you should forever grateful to God and no the score, because only God can do this."

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics

Source: Legit.ng